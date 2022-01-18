Taken too soon, Chief Liggett leaves behind a record of service.
The point is often made that civility, steadfastness and reason have become rare commodities in this troubled world.
The life and work of Brad Liggett stands as a counterpoint.
Years before his time, Chief Liggett passed away suddenly on Jan. 8. He was only 55 years old. The loss has been felt deeply in Beloit, where he built his firefighting career, and in Freeport, IL, where he served as fire chief until his death.
Chief Liggett served in the U.S. Naval Reserve as a hospital corpsman before entering the fire service in Beloit in 1989. His devotion and talent were recognized early and he began the climb through the ranks that led to his appointment in 2003 as chief of the Beloit Fire Department. It’s unusual for an individual that young to reach the top job in a profession that emphasizes experience and operates with a near-military commitment to the chain of command. Chief Liggett’s rise is testimony to the esteem in which he was held and the reputation he forged.
He served Beloit until 2019, when he found a new challenge in Freeport. By all reports Chief Liggett was in the process of modernizing and building the Freeport department into a better and stronger organization.
It would be incomplete, though, to remember Brad Liggett only as a fireman and paramedic. He was strongly involved in the community, always extending himself when groups needed help, including VetsRoll. He was known as a collaborator, highly thought of by first responders across the region. He was a family man, and a man of faith.
Duty, honor and courage are words too seldom used anymore to define the American character.
But those words apply to Chief Liggett. His legacy is secure.