We pay for and own our watches and clocks. The government mandates we have to change our clocks twice a year and we do it.We pay for and own our cars, trucks and vans. The government mandates we have to wear seatbelts and we do it.I don't see what the problem should be when the government mandates we get a free vaccine.MICHAEL SPANGLERBeloit