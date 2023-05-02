It’s just a sham if politicians are unwilling to abide by the voice of the people.
What’s the point in asking citizens to vote on hot issues if the outcome is only advisory and elected representatives have no intention of heeding the advice?
Yet that’s what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, is proposing. Again. Johnson wants a statewide referendum on abortion rights. He says the referendum should ask voters about several options, from a complete and outright ban on abortions from the moment of conception, to various weeks during a pregnancy, to late-term.
Johnson says he’s convinced most Wisconsin voters would support a prohibition against abortion after 12 weeks.
For the record, it’s easy to support Johnson’s call for a referendum. But the entire thing is a sham unless the voters’ directive is binding.
And the trouble is, Wisconsin does not allow binding referendums. Instead, legislators may propose constitutional amendments by passing the measure in consecutive sessions and then placing it on a statewide ballot. There have been plenty of calls to do just that, to put the abortion issue before the people. So far, majority Republicans in the Legislature have shown no interest in even debating the particulars.
So here’s where things stand in Wisconsin. When the U.S. Supreme Court tossed out 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the controversy landed squarely with the states. Here, that apparently means an 1849 law criminalizing the procedure stands. A lawsuit is making its way through the system challenging the 1849 law. When it comes before the Wisconsin Supreme Court the legal landscape will have been transformed, with progressives winning a 4-3 advantage in the spring.
It would be better if the political class had the courage to let the people decide. The Supreme Court has been hopelessly politicized. If it’s a conservative (read: Republican) court or a liberal (read: Democrat) court, the fact is those wearing black robes will be viewed as partisans by most observers.
Despite Johnson’s call, it’s clear both political parties are scared out of their wits of allowing voters to decide major issues at the ballot box. That’s because the political parties have been captured by extremists on the left and right. Meanwhile, everyday people are far less ideological. They actually are capable of splitting the difference, of seeing possibilities for compromise.
On abortion, for example, most Americans are uncomfortable with the act of denying a chance for life to a fetus. But they’re also uncomfortable with politicians — often a bunch of men — standing between a woman, her conscience and a doctor. Polling clearly shows most Americans want to find a middle ground. As President Clinton phrased it, Americans prefer abortion to be “safe, legal and rare.”
Here’s a fact. The Marquette University Law School poll found 68% of Wisconsin responders believe abortion should be legal. And 61% disagreed with the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe.
What Wisconsin needs is a powerful grassroots effort to force the political class to accept the initiative and referendum process, allowing citizens to petition for a binding ballot question. The political class has upended a working legislative process, by gerrymandering districts to the point that those elected are hardly beholden to voters. There has been a lot of talk about elections being rigged in America. It’s true, just not in the way some politicians have argued the past couple of years. The rigging is done at the district level, with politicians picking their voters rather than voters picking their representatives.
So healthy skepticism is warranted for Johnson’s call, which looks a lot like an effort to straddle the controversy knowing full well it won’t happen. It does, however, prove that anti-abortion representatives are scared silly because everywhere voters have been allowed to weigh in the pro-choice side has won.
Here’s a suggestion. Every time some politician at any level asks for your vote, ask them if they support a binding referendum process. And if the answer is no, vote for the other guy.