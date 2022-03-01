Politicians’ gaze easily could shift to Beloit after any reconfiguration of Milwaukee schools.
Beloit residents should watch what legislators are proposing for the Milwaukee Public Schools system with more than passing interest.
Here’s one big reason. History suggests what starts in Milwaukee doesn’t necessarily stay in Milwaukee.
An Assembly bill whose chief sponsor is Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Racine, would break up the Milwaukee system into multiple smaller districts. Supporters argue downsizing to smaller districts would break up the one-size-fits-all approach and provide room for the kind of innovation that might bring academic improvements to the severely under-performing Milwaukee schools.
It’s not the first time such ideas have been floated for Milwaukee. Four-term Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson mused about such a break-up more than 20 years ago. Others on the Republican side have followed since, but no changes have been made.
It’s unlikely this effort will get far, either, so long as Democrat Gov. Tony Evers occupies the executive chair. If legislation arrives on Evers’ desk, a veto is all but certain.
Politics aside, though, is this a good idea?
Milwaukee’s public schools are awful and have been for generations, consistently ranking at or near the bottom of the state’s more than 400 districts. The consequences are undeniable. Kids are shortchanged. Their futures are damaged. Limited prospects encourage all sorts of issues, from poverty to crime.
If decades-long historic failure is not sufficient to prompt intervention, what is?
The question, though, is what does intervention look like?
Where does the intervention come from?
And who’s calling the shots?
Perhaps the only cohort of people deserving less trust for education policy than Milwaukee Public Schools authorities is a gaggle of partisan politicians in Madison. Count on politicians to come up with a simplistic magic bullet approach that inevitably sounds better than it’s likely to be when the report cards arrive.
Likewise, suspicions are called for when legislators have demonstrated the will to also meddle in local curriculum selections and practices for political reasons. Mind you, education is too important to leave solely to educators. Parents and community stakeholders should be interested and outspoken and deserve due consideration in local decisions. Partisan state legislators, from either side, not so much.
Which poses a key question: Is anybody in Madison even bothering to ask parents and key stakeholders in Milwaukee whether they want this change? Do legislators really care what the local folks think?
Don’t take this wrong. The Milwaukee school system desperately needs to change. Kids deserve better. Questioning the motives of bigfooting legislators is not the same as supporting the status quo.
And if Evers robotically vetoes a plan without establishing an alternative to help Milwaukee kids, shame on him. That would reveal what’s likely the truth. This isn’t about kids. It’s just an election year mutual middle finger by the partisans.
Breaking the cycle of failure in urban schools requires partnerships, planning and resources committed on a long-term basis. Complex problems call for complex solutions. Don’t expect politicians to fill that void.
So, back to why Beloiters should be watching. It’s no secret failures in Milwaukee have been matched in Beloit, by a public school district ranking right along with Wisconsin’s poorest performers, year after year.
If legislative partisans can dictate the direction in Milwaukee they can do it in Beloit, too. Whether or not local parents and stakeholders are in favor.
Remember, for example, when private school vouchers came to Wisconsin targeted strictly at offering opportunities for poor families in Milwaukee. In relatively short order vouchers were expanded statewide. The latest twist is a legislative effort to remove all income requirements to snag a voucher.
Again, don’t take that as voucher opposition. This newspaper consistently has been a voucher supporter.
Rather, it’s to encourage Beloiters to be aware that a legislative roll-over of Milwaukee could become a future roll-over of Beloit. Maybe that’s a good thing; the current situation is not sustainable. All we’re saying is this: Beloiters should be watchful for any political attempts to usurp local control.