Fueling divisive culture wars as bodies pile up is a failed strategy.
This is how the Madison newscast began: “Gun violence continues to spike in the Beloit area this year. This time five people are hurt and one person is dead after a fight that got out of hand.”
For the record, the incident happened in the Town of Beloit, not the city. Small consolation, to be sure.
Over the past 20-plus years Beloit has moved mountains to change the tough reputation it had acquired across Wisconsin. The successes have piled up. From a revitalized, hip downtown commercial district to the growing Gateway Business Park to gleaming new facilities like The Lincoln Academy and ABC Supply Stadium, Beloit has worked its way toward the positive side of headlines.
It can all come undone, though, with words like “gun violence continues to spike” airing on one of Wisconsin’s leading television stations.
The knee-jerk way to react is to throw shade at the police. Why aren’t they doing more to stem gun violence? Why are these hoodlums out there terrorizing our streets? Why can’t cops catch these violent punks and slam the jail door on them before they do more damage to our city?
While the police do not deserve a pass—any organization can always strive to do better—the people who choose to rant and rave about stronger law enforcement miss the point.
This is not a crime-of-the-moment problem. This is a cultural breakdown.
Consider:
From 2019 to 2020 shooting incidents rose 157% in Beloit. While 2021 statistics are not yet final, the trend toward violence has been more than obvious.
When a licensed gun dealer sells a handgun in Wisconsin there’s a requirement to contact the Department of Justice Handgun Hotline for a check. In 2019 there were 139,042 contacts; in 2020 that rose to 242,330. Keep in mind that number is not driven by criminals, who have their own ways of obtaining weapons. It’s mostly people worried they’ll have to defend themselves.
An Associated Press report in November of this year found gun dealers complaining they can’t keep ammunition on the shelf.
There were 14,414 homicides in America in 2019, with 73% related to firearms. By comparison, firearms were used in 39% of homicides in Canada the same year; 22% in Australia; and 4% in England and Wales.
In a study to compare civilian firearms ownership internationally, in the United States there are 120 guns per 100 residents. The next closest? Yemen, at 53 per 100. Among Western nations, the next nearest is Canada, at 35 per 100 people.
Despite all that—studies also show mass shootings in America have become more deadly over the years, largely attributed to high-capacity weapons—the reaction from America’s leaders has been a collective shrug of the shoulders. Thoughts and prayers are offered when tragedies occur. And that’s all.
One does not need to be an investigative genius to understand there’s a correlation between America’s cultural breakdown and the increase in bullet-riddled bodies.
When schools fail children—cue up the School District of Beloit’s recent one-star rating—there’s always the chance the dark side of life will prevail. Children who grow up without the proper tools to become a fully functioning, successful adult are vulnerable to bad influences.
Schools cannot replace the family, of course. Children who do not learn proper values at home are at-risk for getting crossways with society. There’s a parenting crisis in America, and it won’t be solved by government-issued checks. The problem lies in foundational values, at the very basic level teaching offspring to resolve conflict without resorting to violence..
That doesn’t mean the simplistic bootstrap theory is the answer. The numbers do not lie. America is in the throes of growing economic disparity. Whether one is politically left or right, that’s an issue fraught with alarming possibilities. If people view equal opportunity as mere rhetoric, disproven by reality, societal unrest seems assured.
Likewise, example matters. Day-in and day-out, in the news and on social media, impressionable youngsters see a steady diet of anger and conflict. If angry, hateful polarization is the example adults set for kids, should anyone be surprised kids follow suit?
The question, obviously, is: What to do?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom this past week proposed a cynical plan. Texas political leaders attacked abortion rights by passing a law authorizing citizens, not the state, to enforce an almost total ban on the procedure, including against anyone who aids and abets an abortion, with $10,000 bounties as a sweetener. When the U.S. Supreme Court, twice, allowed the Texas ban and bounty to stand, Newsom proposed California play a similar game. He and the attorney general propose a law that allows citizens to enforce gun restrictions by suing manufacturers, sellers, distributors and those who aid and abet. With a $10,000 sweetener.
Seriously? Is this tit-for-tat foolishness the future of American policy-making? Will culture wars and mean-spirited polarization guide the future?
Anyone who thinks that’s working can just count the bodies.
If a small city like Beloit can’t find a safer and saner way forward, what hope is there in Chicago or Washington or Los Angeles?
Leaders who collectively shrug, offer prayers and nothing else, while throwing culture-war gas on society’s fires, are despicable. In Beloit and everywhere else people of goodwill must come out of their cultural silos, reason together toward consensus, and demand accountability and change.