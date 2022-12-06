Recruitment, retention issues could be eased by showing more appreciation.
Employee turnover is a factor in any organization and every profession. Sometimes it’s because older, more experienced people retire. Other times it’s because workers find attractive opportunities elsewhere. On occasion, it’s because the demands of the job coupled with abuse workers have to put up with make risks exceed rewards.
Nationwide, there’s a quantifiable out-migration of longtime police officers, leaving departments sometimes struggling to fill positions with individuals who bring less institutional knowledge to the streets. A Beloit Daily News inquiry found the trend to be true in the region, with departments across the area experiencing transitions to a greater or lesser degree. Beloit, Janesville, Rockton and the Town of Beloit all reported a growing percentage of less experienced officers taking the field.
Is that inherently bad?
No. It would be unfair and, surely, inaccurate to tag younger officers as somehow inferior just because they have fewer years on the job.
More likely, the underlying trend nationwide and regionally is concerning because it indicates too many experienced officers are choosing to leave earlier than they might under different circumstances. The question, then, is this: Why?
Could it be because changes in today’s society have rendered the job less satisfying, more dangerous and too stressful?
Consider a theory put forth about three years ago by William Barr, the former attorney general of the United States. He put it this way: “Serving as a cop in America is harder than ever—and it comes down to respect. A deficit of respect for the men and women in blue who daily put their lives on the line for the rest of us is hurting recruitment and retention and placing communities at risk.”
And let us suggest that situation applies not just to cops, but increasingly for firefighter/paramedics as first responders, and even to teachers.
There was a time when police officers, firefighters and teachers were among the most respected people in America, public servants whose everyday efforts made communities better. It would be an overstatement to say that’s no longer the prevailing view. Most people, we believe, continue to hold police, paramedics and teachers in high regard.
Still, a highly vocal minority in society all too often targets public servants for harsh complaints and criticism. That has become louder on the street, when first responders wade into difficult situations. The badge and the uniform no longer command restraint and respect. Harsh language and threatening behaviors keep first responders on edge. Certainly, not on every call. But often enough to contribute to a wariness that’s unhealthy both for the responders and for society.
Likewise, the teaching profession—which once held an elevated place in communities—has come under heavy fire. At the far end, consider words recently spoken by former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo:
“I get asked, ‘Who’s the most dangerous person in the world? Is it Chairman Kim, is it Xi Jinping? The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten (president of the American Federation of Teachers). It’s not a close call. If you ask, ‘Who’s the most likely to take this republic down?’ It would be the teachers’ unions …”
Seriously?
The coarsening of America has progressed to a dangerous point when public school teachers and their leaders are vilified to that extent, and when first responders question their work choices because of incivility and abuse.
Ask a cop. Ask a paramedic. Ask a teacher. Their worlds have changed, and not for the better. Does that impact recruitment and retention? How could it not?
As is often the case, the solution rests with the people. Civility is a choice. Showing respect is a choice. So is incivility and disrespect.
These crucial public servants deserve better. Express appreciation whenever the opportunity arises.
And help others to understand, by speaking up in the community on behalf of those who put so much on the line every day.
There are bad cops, bad teachers and so on. Just like there are bad bankers, bad salesmen and bad checkout workers.
But the vast majority do what they do because it’s a calling, because they want to make a positive difference. That’s worthy of respect. Show it.