Only the blindly partisan could miss the
redistricting hypocrisy.
Here in Wisconsin, as the rhetoric heats up over legislative redistricting, from the tone of the argument one might conclude power-mad Republicans are pummeling fair-minded Democrats.
There’s more to the story.
And here’s proof.
Last week Illinois Democrats released new congressional maps that reconfigure the state in various ways to advantage their party and lock in continued control. The proposed maps also stretch boundaries to assure, for example, a second Latino-leaning district is created. With Democrats controlling the House, Senate and governorship there’s no doubt their maps will prevail.
Interestingly, the maps were intended to throw Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (who represents the Illinois portion of the Stateline Area) into the same district as Republican Rep. Darin LaHood. Kinzinger has been a leading Trump critic; LaHood is a leading Trump supporter.
Kinzinger, perhaps seeing the handwriting on the wall, quickly announced he will not seek re-election.
Republicans, not surprisingly, are crying foul over the Democrats’ plan.
“Illinois Democrats, led by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, have made it clear that they are willing to disenfranchise Illinois voters and break repeated campaign promises to do the bidding of Nancy Pelosi and D.C. power brokers,” Joe Hackler, Republican Party spokesman, said.
Has a familiar ring, doesn’t it?
Just flip the party affiliations and it’s an echo of the debate in Wisconsin. Partisan politicians are not just willing, they are eager to lock in their own power by manipulating maps to limit voters’ chances of creating change. Republican, Democrat, doesn’t matter. They cannot be trusted with the task of apportioning fair, competitive legislative districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court has encouraged such misbehavior. In a ruling involving a Wisconsin lawsuit, the court said it prefers not to get in the middle of partisan manipulation.
Still, there may be hope.
Congress could pass a national voting rights standard that defines when the line is crossed, and prohibits partisan excesses.
States could pass their own limits and embrace nonpartisan redistricting.
Or the people could make life so uncomfortable for politicians they might buckle eventually and agree to a referendum-and-initiative process granting citizens the right to put binding votes on the ballot. Then voters themselves could impose nonpartisan redistricting. Or term limits. Imagine that.
Until then, don’t believe any of the partisan hooey. Both parties cheat, without shame. They are not the solution. They are the problem.