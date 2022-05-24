Remember America’s honored dead, by tempering divisive words and actions today.
In a couple of days the flags will be out, ceremonies and parades will take place and Americans will gather for backyard cookouts to mark Memorial Day weekend.
But how many of us will pause to contemplate the realities of the occasion, and how it ought to inform our collective thinking in these tumultuous times?
A little history seems in order.
The observance began on May 30, 1868 with the first “Decoration Day,” which took place at Arlington National Cemetery to honor the thousands of Civil War casualties buried there.
During World War II it was renamed Memorial Day, to pay tribute to all those who died in wartime military service to the nation.
Memorial Day became a national holiday in 1971.
Let’s put that in perspective with figures indicating how many Americans sacrificed what Lincoln called “the last full measure of devotion.” (The figures are compiled as of 2019, from the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.)
In the Revolutionary War, the fight for America’s independence, 4,435 deaths are recorded among the military.
In the War of 1812, the number is 2,260
During America’s Indian Wars, it’s 1,000.
The Mexican-American War claimed 13,283 military lives.
In the Civil War—in which American fought American—there were 498,332 military deaths.
The Spanish-American War resulted in 2,446 service deaths.
In World War I—when the armies of the world mechanized the instruments of death—116,516 American troops lost their lives.
During World War II, the American death toll was 405,399.
In the Korean Conflict, 54,246 Americans died.
During Vietnam, 90,220 service personnel lost their lives.
The Persian Gulf War recorded 1,565 American military deaths.
The Global War on Terror has marked 6,852 deaths.
That’s a total of just under 1.2 million service deaths during all of America’s wars.
Over time the burden of war has changed dramatically. During the Civil War, for example, conflict touched virtually every American household because Americans had turned their guns on each other.
In World War II approximately 12% of the American population was serving in uniform, and most of the population was engaged in one way or another in support of the war effort.
Today there is no conscription of troops in the United States. It’s an all-volunteer military. Less than 1% of the population serves on active duty or in the reserves. So more recent wars—the Persian Gulf conflict in the 1990s and the continuing War on Terror since the attacks of September 11—have been remote, even out of sight and out of mind, for most Americans.
That doesn’t mean the battles are any less real, or the losses any less tragic or painful for impacted families. It means the professionalism tied to an all-volunteer military has allowed hundreds of millions of Americans to go about their daily lives with scarcely a thought of the sometimes awful costs of defending freedom.
Is that good or bad? Depends on one’s vantage point, but this much is certain: War is all but invisible to the vast majority of U.S. citizens.
Perhaps that is why so many Americans today speak in such martial terms over their political differences and partisan affiliations. There is much less recognition of being part of a larger commonality, where differences of thought are less important than standing together against an external threat. Instead, too many Americans perceive each other as enemies. Taken to the extreme, such internal division has the potential to turn bloody. See Civil War, 1861-1865.
Memorial Day, in our view, is an opportunity to think deep thoughts. To honor the sacrifices of the past by resolving to emphasize common interests and minimize divisive passions. To preserve and protect freedom, despite differences. To be friends and neighbors, not enemies.
It’s the least we, the living, can do to recognize the sacrifices and stand true to the values of our honored dead.
This Memorial Day, remember those who gave all, by seeking the unity required to leave a strong and free nation for our children and grandchildren.