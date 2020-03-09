Just to let the citizens of Beloit know that for the last 13 years Beloit Memorial High School has had the best kept secret in town.
In February of every year BMHS has hosted a Father/Daughter Dance. Every year it grows bigger and bigger. This year we had over 800 people attend. Everyone seems to wear their Sunday best. Invitations are sent to all the schools. The dance is held in the Barkin Arena. Pictures are taken in the Fieldhouse with concessions in between.
I would like to give a big thank you to our DJ, Jeff Rath, who has been kind enough to share his music to dance to. Our photographer, Lucas Denson, who offered very reasonably priced professional photographs. The BMHS Knightingales, who helped with decorating, clean-up, concession stand and offered trinkets to be sold. For the first time this year we offered a coat check, manned by our Key Club.
Culvers donated certificates so dads could take their daughters out for dinner, Old Fashion Bakery donated 100 dozen cookies and Rindfleisch Floral for providing all the carnations. Last but not least our own Assistant Principal John Kaminski as MC. Other people on the committee that need thanking are Regina Hendrix, Advisor to the Nightingales. Katie McQueen, Advisor to the Key Club, Karla Smith, Val Timmcke, and Art Gurholt.
Val Timmcke
Beloit Memorial HS
