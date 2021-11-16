Developers need exceptional shipping access, and Beloit shows better and better.
There’s a new view overlooking Beloit and it’s worth the drive.
Taking the new flyover ramp from I-43 onto southbound I-39/90 provides a sweeping elevated view of the Kerry complex and the growing Gateway Business Park to the east, and the Milwaukee Road commercial corridor and the I-90 Industrial Park to the west. It’s a flattering impression of Beloit’s business community—and Beloit’s business potential.
Granted, for a lot of longtime Beloiters, the view may first come into focus after annoyingly missing the Hart Road exit and the new route into the city. That’s going to take some getting used to, for sure.
Nevertheless, Beloit looks good from the high ramp. And after years of construction, as the project nears completion, the ease of transportation will give Beloit one more thing to sell potential developers and investors.
From the new interchange to the three lanes of free-flowing traffic south and north, the project marks a significant improvement for Beloit’s strategic location at the hub of three major interstates. These things matter when developers are making decisions about future growth plans. In fact, just last week a 56-acre property was acquired in the Gateway park by Milwaukee-based Phoenix Investors. Plans call for the company to build a 500,000 square foot industrial complex at the site.
Scoring such successes depends on a variety of factors, from attractive and available land to easy access to transportation. Beloit has positioned itself exceptionally well to be competitive.
So go ahead. Take a little drive. Deliberately miss the Hart Road exit. Swing up the high ramp and take a good look at our city. It shows well. The brief detour to take the South Beloit exit won’t eat up much extra time.
By the way, when the new Hwy. 81 connection into Beloit from Hart Road is complete that, too, will open new opportunities for commercial growth, particularly for the retail and service industries. Good things are coming.