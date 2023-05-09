Strong, sustainable future for Beloit College is important for all.
Eric Boynton has a big job. And a big challenge.
The first order of business, though, is to congratulate the newly-named president of Beloit College. Boynton has served the past four years as provost and dean, a post that placed him in a key leadership role for academics and student affairs. On July 1 he will succeed the retiring Scott Bierman as just the 12th president at the prestigious private college founded in 1846.
Boynton has all the requisite credentials — more than 15 years in academic leadership, a master’s degree in religious studies from Vanderbilt University, a doctorate in the philosophy of religion from Rice University, and is the author of numerous scholarly papers.
For most readers, perhaps one of the most appealing factors is that he knows Beloit College and Beloit College knows him. He knows why Beloit College shines and is a special place. And he knows the work ahead to maintain the college and assure its future will not be easy.
These are difficult times for higher education at all levels. The issues have impacted both public and private institutions. Beloit College, with its strong reputation, is better positioned than many; nevertheless, winning the future will require great vision and hard work.
One key factor has been the nationwide trend toward declining enrollment. Overall higher education enrollment dropped about 8% since 2019. Meanwhile, retention and completion rates showed corresponding slippage at many institutions
The cost of obtaining a four-year degree and beyond, along with the perceived value, poses challenges. The average debt for students graduating with a bachelor’s degree from a public institution has been estimated at nearly $30,000, For private institutions, it’s closer to $50,000. Those are daunting figures for families and their college-eligible kids to consider.
Before the pandemic, more than half of potential students considered the anticipated costs to be worth it. By the end of the pandemic, that had dropped to about 1 in 3. Perhaps that decline is temporary and conditional. Young people often could find jobs paying substantial wages because demand for workers has been high. A slowing economy could make college more attractive again.
Likewise, surveys show U.S. teens still believe post-secondary education is a key toward a more successful career. But about half prefer options such as vocational training, for less than a four-year degree.
The net result has been financial peril for many institutions of higher learning. Enrollment issues challenge revenues. Inflation hits colleges, just like it hits households, increasing the cost of doing business. Most institutions, including Beloit College, have found it necessary to make tough decisions and adjust costs. A few — most recently in Wisconsin, Cardinal Stritch University, a small Franciscan college — have been unable to adjust and made decisions to close.
Add to that the inevitable fallout from America’s toxic political climate. The right has accused the left of using higher education to indoctrinate young people, in the process alienating some parents from considering shipping their kids off to college. Whether such accusations have merit or not is hardly the point for those in charge of shepherding colleges through the political minefield. Rather, it’s imperative to counter such concerns with clear vision and sound pathways to highlight the intrinsic value of learning.
Long ago, this newspaper described Beloit College as the community’s “Crown Jewel.” There has been no reason to alter that assessment. The institution brings a level of prestige, culture and opportunity that elevates our city. Beloit and Beloit College are partners through history, and ongoing support should be unwavering.
We look forward to the administration of Eric Boynton, as the new leadership guides a storied institution toward a promising future. And we look forward to the community playing its role in supporting a successful and sustainable Beloit College as it molds the leaders of tomorrow.