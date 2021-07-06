Editor,
Democrat Henry Cuellar of Texas, complained to Biden that the Border Patrol is releasing thousands of illegal aliens into the country without a court date. The crisis at the border created by Biden, continues to worsen.
“The entire system is turned on its head with catch and release. This is the definition of open borders,” said Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge and now a resident fellow in law for the Center for Immigration Studies. “The Biden administration has forced the Border Patrol into a bad situation of managing decline. This is an indication of a system in collapse.”
According to the most recent data released June 25, nearly 15,000 children are being held at government facilities in conditions so poor that some children have attempted suicide. Government workers place the children with a parent, relative, friend, other adult, or childcare programs.
Instead of slowing illegal entries to manage the crisis, Biden is speeding up releases by lowering standards for selecting adult sponsors when parents aren’t found. Border Patrol used to fingerprint people, get photographs, and DNA tests to affirm their identity to protect children. Over 38,000 children have been released to adult sponsors in the country since February.
Biden is reducing critical protections for unaccompanied children. Why isn’t Biden requiring finger-printing and criminal background checks of potential sponsors to ensure children are placed in safe environments? Why is the media ignoring or covering up the crisis and providing cover for Biden’s disaster?
LARRY HOLTERMAN
Milton