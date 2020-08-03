Indulge me, dear readers, as I take you on a journey into what normally is one of the more boring corners of American newsrooms.
It has to do with how newsrooms approach the language. Customarily, what we call style and usage closely follows the Associated Press, which has produced its stylebook for generations. It defines how writers should express thousands of things, like the proper way to do street addresses, professional titles and so on.
The idea is that since the Associated Press historically has functioned as a cooperative, with content shared between thousands of news organizations worldwide, a common style is helpful in producing a consistent, clear product.
Which brings us to today’s topic. A few weeks ago the Associated Press decided to change its style by capitalizing Black in references dealing with race. That was part one of the AP’s consideration. Part two, announced last week, was to capitalize only Black, while leaving white lowercase. Here are portions of the AP’s explanation for editors:
“AP’s style is now to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense, conveying an essential and shared sense of history, identity and community among people who identify as Black, including those in the African diaspora and within Africa. The lowercase black is a color, not a person. AP style will continue to lowercase the term white in racial, ethnic and cultural senses. We also now capitalize Indigenous in reference to original inhabitants of a place.
“These decisions align with long-standing capitalization of distinct racial and ethnic identifiers such as Latino, Asian American and Native American. …
“After a review and period of consultation, we found, at this time, less support for capitalizing white. White people generally do not share the same history and culture, or the experience of being discriminated against because of skin color. …
“We agree that white people’s skin color plays into systemic inequalities and injustices, and we want our journalism to robustly explore those problems. But capitalizing the term white, as is done by white supremacists, risks subtly conveying legitimacy to such beliefs. …”
The subject first came to my attention because a reader was a few steps ahead of me, having heard about the decision and calling to ask me why, incorrectly at the time, the Beloit Daily News had decided to capitalize Black but not white. I told the reader we had not made that decision, and I would look into the topic, which led me to the recent AP announcement.
That same day I noticed this phrase in a BDN story covering a school topic: “(a state report) noted black students in Wisconsin are much more likely than white students to be arrested in schools.”
That phrase, and what it represented, prompted me to write the AP advocating for consistency, and to give this direction to our staff: “For the record, I am glad to cap Black and I’m glad to cap White, maybe even Brown, if it’s used as a racial identifier. I am not willing to be inconsistent, as the AP stands now. I’m told the AP is considering revising the style to be consistent with caps, and a decision should be coming in the following weeks. Until then, everybody follow this policy: References to black or white remain lowercase for all. We will wait and see what AP does next, then reconsider.”
The AP has made its decision, and it remains inconsistent.
The AP stylebook is a guide. It is not mandatory. Most newspapers follow some local styles that differ from AP’s stylebook. Keeping in mind that phrase—“black students in Wisconsin are much more likely than white students …”—it continues to seem off-base to capitalize one racially identifying word while not capitalizing another.
We could leave such references lowercase. But we choose to raise the respect level by capitalizing racial identifiers. All racial identifiers. Henceforth, when the words black, or white, or brown, are used to identify a race or group of human beings we will capitalize.
As for AP stories in our paper, we will not change the AP’s content style to comport with our decision. In respect for our AP brethren we will accept their decision and content as offered. Truth is, we publish less and less AP copy anyway, choosing to focus the space we have available on local and regional stories.
Nor do I expect every reader to agree with our decision. Like we respect all people, we also respect all opinions.
I think it’s pertinent to this discussion to add information posted online by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on the topic:
“NABJ has been integrating the capitalization of the word ‘Black’ into its communications.
“However, it is equally important that the word is capitalized in news coverage and reporting about Black people, Black communities, Black culture, Black institutions, etc.
“NABJ’s Board of Directors has adopted this approach, as well as many of our members, and recommends that it be used across the industry.
“We are updating the organization’s style guidance to reflect this determination. The organization believes it is important to capitalize ‘Black’ when referring to (and out of respect for) the Black diaspora.
“NABJ also recommends whenever a color is used to appropriately describe race then it should be capitalized, including White and Brown.”
There are three phrases I hold in my heart as touchstones:
Mr. Jefferson wrote: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.”
Mr. Lincoln wrote: “Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
And Dr. King wrote: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
May we all resolve that, “one day” as Dr. King said, this sadly divided country we all love will live up to those words.
William Barth is the Editor of the Beloit Daily News.