On November 21, 2021, a man drove a vehicle into the Waukesha Christmas parade killing six people and injuring many more. The driver of the vehicle had recently been released from jail after posting $1,000 bond on a pending battery case in Milwaukee. The public and politicians rightly reacted to the horror of the parade killings, but some also attacked Milwaukee officials for letting the driver out of jail on bond the previous day. The Wisconsin legislature is now looking at ways of keeping more people in jail awaiting trial citing safety as the issue.
In my experience most people do not understand the function of bail. Remember, people charged with a crime are presumed innocent. The amount of bail set for people charged with a crime is so important that excessive bail is forbidden in our U.S. Constitution Bill of Rights. Before the legislature talks about bail reform, let’s talk about what bail is and how it can be reformed.
In Wisconsin, bail is usually about posting money with the court to ensure the defendant’s return to court. There are two big problems with using money as the guarantee that a person will come to court. First, Wisconsin’s constitution says that the only purpose of bail is to ensure that people appear in court. The question for the court is: Will the defendant come to court when he or she is supposed to? Wisconsin’s constitution does not address the likelihood that a defendant might commit another crime while out on bail. Some times judges set high cash bails to keep dangerous people in custody, but technically that is not legal. Only a change in our state constitution can correct this.
The second problem with our current bail laws is economic fairness. For example, if bail on a particular offense is always $1,000, poor people charged with that crime may not be able to afford that amount. They sit in jail while their case is pending even though they are presumed innocent. Their families may lose a bread winner and end up on public assistance to survive. Wealthy people write a check for $1,000 and go on with their lives.
Keeping more people in jail on pre-trial detention is expensive. We should not have to build bigger county jails to hold people who cannot afford to pay their bond when we believe that these people will make their court appearances. Jail space should be used when there is no alternative to make sure a person appears in court and for housing people who have been found guilty. We need to be smarter in making these decisions. If we truly believe that a defendant is dangerous then we need a constitutional and proven mechanism to measure the likelihood that a person will commit a crime while their case is pending and deal with it legally.
Rock County has a multidisciplinary team working on the issues of bail and new criminal activity using evidence-based decision making tools. After years of work, the county has now adopted validated tests which help determine who will make their court appearances and who may be likely to commit a new offense while their case is pending. The county also has a pre-trial release program designed to help people who have been released to come to court. For example, the most effective way to get people to return to court is a simple phone call to remind them that they have court. Your dentist or doctor probably does the same thing. A phone call reminder is cheap and effective. If a person is likely to come to court and is not a danger to the public, he or she should not be in jail.
The changes the legislature should be considering to make our criminal justice system better is to give prosecutors, judges and defendants the tools to look at the issues—First, whether the defendant will be making their court appearances and second, whether the defendant is a danger to the community while his or her case is pending. These changes should be based on the best evidence available and our Constitution. Change should not be made as an emotional reaction to a particular terrible crime nor for political reasons.
Our criminal justice system will never get every case right, but with a constitutional change allowing the courts to consider the likelihood that a defendant will commit a new crime, new bail laws that are equitable and finally, the best testing tools made available to every county, the system can do a better job of protecting the public and not jailing people unnecessarily. I urge the legislature and the people of Wisconsin not to make the system worse as a reaction to the Waukesha killings. Make the system better, more responsive and safer for all of us.