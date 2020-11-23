Today is Monday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
On this date:
In 1887, actor Boris Karloff was born William Henry Pratt in London.
In 2000, in a setback for Al Gore, the Florida Supreme Court refused to order Miami-Dade County officials to resume hand-counting its election-day ballots.