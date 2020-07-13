Today is Monday, July 13, the 195th day of 2020. There are 171 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On July 13, 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
On this date:
In 1787, the Congress of the Confederation adopted the Northwest Ordinance, which established a government in the Northwest Territory, an area corresponding to the present-day Midwest and Upper Midwest.
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system. (Butterfield’s public revelation came three days later.)
Ten years ago: New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner died in Tampa, Florida, nine days after turning 80.he National League won the All-Star Game, defeating the Five years ago: Calling America “a nation of second chances,” President Barack Obama cut the prison sentences of 46 non-violent drug offenders.
Today’s Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 96. Actor Patrick Stewart is 80. Actor Robert Forster is 78. Actor Harrison Ford is 78. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 78. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 74. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid is 72. Actress Didi Conn is 69. Actor Gil Birmingham is 67. Singer Louise Mandrell is 66. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 64. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 63. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 59. Rock musician Gonzalo Martinez De La Cotera is 58. Comedian Tom Kenny is 58. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 58. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 58. Actor Kenny Johnson is 57. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 56. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 55. Actor Ken Jeong is 51.