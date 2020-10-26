Organizers of the petition drive to force recall elections of Democrats Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes must file 668,327 signatures with state officials by Tuesday.
If they file that many valid signatures, weary Wisconsin residents must mark one more date on their year-end calendars: Second recall election of a Wisconsin governor in almost nine years.
Enough, already.
We are already being asked to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Eve alone, or with a few healthy family members, to slow the Covid-19 contagion. We have friends or family members who have tested positive, got very sick or died. We can't watch the Packers or Badgers in person, or even tailgate. We can't escape slash-and-burn ads for or against candidates for President. Seven months of working from home is getting old.
Still, organizers of the recall drive tell Wisconsin: "It is time to take back Wisconsin. We the people deserve better than Evers...leaders who unite and not divide." They object to how Evers responded to the pandemic and police protests and violence in Kenosha.
Evers, the 68-year-old who defeated two-term Republican Gov. Scott Walker two years ago and has not decided whether to run again in 2022, was asked last week if he's worried by a potential recall.
"What I spend my time, staying awake at night, is thinking about people dying of Covid-19. This [recall] is not a high priority for me... Lots of other things are more important to me,” he said. “Wear a mask."
It's been more than eight years since the last round of recall elections for state officials. Why did Wisconsin voters authorize them when they amended the State Constitution in 1926?
"The idea of recalling an elected official is both highly romantic and daringly democratic," according to a 1966 article in the Wisconsin Magazine of History.
"Recall is the embodiment of truly representative government, implying an ultimate faith in the electorate, a trust in the wisdom of the common man, a conviction that each voter can and shall be heard. Through the threat of recall the voter can keep his elected representatives responsive to his wishes."
After touching off the Act 10 firestorm in 2011 that ended collective bargaining for teachers and most other public employees, and made them pay more for health care and pensions, Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch were the subject of recall elections in 2012 - more than a year after he signed Act 10 into law.
Walker has said, if his recall election had been held in 2011, he would have been voted out of office. Instead, Walker survived the 2012 recall, getting 53% of the vote against Democrat Tom Barrett.
The state Republican Party pulled out all stops to help Walker stay in office but has not been involved in the recall drive targeting Evers, a party spokesman said.
The GOP's official position:
"“Given the governor’s inability to keep Wisconsinites in Kenosha safe and deliver basic government functions, it’s no wonder that a group of citizens would be motivated to have new leadership."
But, "We will continue to focus and urge others to focus efforts on re-electing President Trump, because a Joe Biden presidency would be a disaster that would send our nation into further lawlessness and on the path to a socialist America.”
Before 2011, only four legislators faced recall elections: Republican Sen. Otto Mueller, in 1932, and Democratic Rep. Jim Holperin, in 1990, survived those votes. But Republican Sen. George Petak, in 1996, and Democratic Sen. Gary George, in 2003, were voted out of office.
The Act 10 firestorm prompted recall elections for one-third of the 33-member Senate.
In 2011, four Republicans - Robert Cowles, Alberta Darling, Luther Olsen and Sheila Harsdorf - who voted for Act 10 survived recall elections. Three Democrats - Robert Wirch, Dave Hansen and Jim Holperin - who left the state to avoid voting on Act 10 also won recall votes.
But two Republican senators who voted for Act 10 - Dan Kapanke and Randy Hopper - were voted out of office in 2011.
In 2012, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald survived a recall. Republican, Sen. Van Wanggaard, did not but was re-elected in 2014. Another Republican senator, Pam Galloway, resigned before her recall election.
Remember the anger triggered by those 2011-12 recalls? Does Wisconsin want to start 2021 with another one?
Steven Walters is a senior producer for the nonprofit public affairs channel WisconsinEye. Contact him at stevenscotwalters@gmail.com