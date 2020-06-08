Watching so many American streets filled with peaceful demonstrations during the light of day and rioting and looting mostly done in the dark, I’m reminded about the days of rage in Beloit which followed the beating of Rodney King in 1992.
All Beloiters should be proud of the contrast here in 2020. Multiple meaningful protests have been held by law-abiding citizens exercising their First Amendment rights to assemble peaceably and seek redress of grievances. (See text of the First Amendment, at the top of this page.) The police presence has been subdued, respectful and mostly unneeded to maintain a safe environment.
That’s how it is supposed to work.
Beloit, well done.
Which brings us to everywhere else.
Start here. The video of a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of George Floyd until life left the victim is an indelible image that can only be met with full legal consequences. It is wrong to pre-judge any situation, even one this transparently egregious and witnessed now by so many, because America’s heritage of innocent until proven guilty must be honored and preserved. Nevertheless, all four of the now-fired officers involved deserve to face a thorough investigation including any appropriate legal penalties.
Remember, that along with earlier similar instances of police violence is the context behind what has been happening on America’s streets. No one should lose sight of why so many citizens have been moved to rise up.
This, too, though, should be clear to all. The First Amendment grants to all citizens the right to peaceably assemble and seek redress of grievances. Peaceably. To march, to make speeches, to chant, indeed to be loud, even obnoxious. It does not confer a right to commit crimes. Assaulting others, including police, is a crime. Stealing and looting are crimes. Setting fires is a crime. Vandalizing property is a crime. Perpetrators deserve arrest and consequences under the law.
Having said that, keep this in mind: It is important not to allow the immediate to overshadow the historic.
George Floyd’s death is just the latest example. Looting and vandalism is a crime that distracts from what underlies emotions in the streets—America’s original sin of racism, and the 400 years of history it occupies on these shores.
That history did not come to a close at the end of the Civil War, with abolition of slavery. It continued post-war with persecution and the rise of the Klan in the South; with violence and lynchings while authorities looked the other way; with Jim Crow laws that separated the races; with voter suppression through violence, poll taxes and other means; with segregated schools and restrooms and water fountains and public accommodations, that lasted well into the 1950s and ‘60s; with social intimidation and inferior access and opportunity through the present day.
Those here in the North—including Wisconsin—should refrain from smugly considering the racist legacy either a faraway problem of the South or an issue unrelated to the present day. Look no farther than Fairbanks Flats in this city—a property on the National Register of Historic Places—built as segregated housing for black workers arriving from southern states to toil in Beloit industry.
And ponder this question: Why does Wisconsin rank among national leaders for being on the wrong side of such things as urban segregation; the racial achievement gap in education; and incarceration rates for blacks?
In the face of such intractable problems it’s safe to say everyone, well, almost everyone, is for change.
Unfortunately, it’s also safe to say many if not most people, deep down, struggle with this impulse: Change means you should adopt my way of thinking.
No one likes to admit their own faults. No one likes to accept their own culpability or responsibility. It’s too satisfying to absolve ourselves of any blame and point out everybody else’s faults.
There’s plenty to go around, on all sides of this argument or any other argument involving human frailty. People are people. None of us are perfect.
But this is certain. If we can’t talk to each other—respectfully, but deeply—we can’t solve the problem, let alone finally clean the stain of the country’s original sin. Time is running out.
Even those who are blind and deaf know angry divisions are tearing America apart. Only the defective can fantasize about a day when one side or the other wins and lives happily ever after in a country exclusively to their liking.
The Founders were far from perfect—they were human, just like the rest of us—but their noble words then and now call on us to strive, always, to do better. All men are created equal. To form a more perfect union.
Why not now?
William Barth is the Editor of the Beloit Daily News.