This week, the School District of Beloit is joining with our community to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week. At the Monday, May 1, Beloit City Council meeting, the School District of Beloit, Beloit College, Beloit Turner School District, Lincoln Academy, Our Lady of the Assumption, and Rock County Christian School received a Proclamation acknowledging and honoring May 8 - 12 as Teacher Appreciation Week in the City of Beloit.

This was the first time our community school districts, schools, and college joined together with our city in support of our teachers. It was a moment of collaboration and solidarity in support of all teachers.

