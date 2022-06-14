I have to hand it to my sister Jenny. She had made a commitment to stay active and live life to the fullest even though she passed that milestone age of 60 a few years back.
She has encouraged me to stay active as well. In 2002 I had just quit smoking and had started taking walks to keep off those smoking cessation pounds. I lost about 15 pounds. But, as I aged and with the help of DoorDash I have since found those pounds again. I wish they had stayed lost.
Jenny was impressed with my turn toward a healthier life, but she thought I could do better with a little encouragement. She said I should try taking up running, so she signed me up for my first 10K run in November of 2003. She joined me in the run and she continued to join me in that run every year for the next 15 years.
Well, Jenny was much more active than I was. She not only would enter other runs, including the Chicago Marathon, she was part of a bicycling group in Bloomington, Illinois and later in another group when she moved to the Denver, Colorado area.
Recently my sister decided to kick it up a notch. She decided her next adventure would be mountain biking. So, she enrolled in a beginners mountain biking class. Some might say that was a “Bridge Too Far,” but I would say she wanted to live a life with no limits. Unfortunately, she found there are limits, and gravity is among the most unforgiving ones.
As Jenny ran her bike up a practice ramp during her class, she flew over the handlebars and landed, as she put it, “like a lawn dart into the ground.”
The result was a few days in the hospital with a concussion, fractured sternum, a spinal injury and neck injury. After the hospital stay, she was off to a rehab facility for another few days.
The way I learned about my sister’s injury was in the typical, “oh it’s nothing” style that I have come to expect from Jenny. She sent a text message to my phone simply saying, “they moved me to rehab, so I’m closer to home now.”
I immediately called her to find out the missing pieces to the story, and she and her daughters filled me in, with their reassurances that everything will be alright.
As I hung up the phone, I realized, with all the accomplishments and challenges she has faced in her life, she now faces possibly her most daunting challenge in her recovery. This will require all her strength, will and tenacity. And, judging from her past performance, I think she will do fine...or at least I hope so.
I did leave her with one parting joke. I said maybe the concussion she suffered will make her smarter. And maybe it already has. She responded, “I have decided, no more mountain bikes.”