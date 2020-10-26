Many have written about Donald Trump’s affinity for dictators. No one, though, has suggested connecting Trump with Hitler.
Let’s be clear: Trump is no Hitler. Still, there are some interesting, and troubling, parallels between the two men.
Trump is clearly copying directly from the Hitler playbook. Using that playbook, he develops “alternative facts” and denies objective reality in his Orwellian attempt to control the narrative. And, just as Hitler vilified Jews, Trump has denigrated Mexicans, Moslems, and, as he labeled them, those from “s…hole countries.”
The parallels between Hitler and Trump start with a little-known fact: Neither man ever received a majority of votes in an election. Perhaps surprising to many, Trump fared better than did Hitler (who never received more than 37% of the vote in his electoral contests). As the head of the largest party in the Reichstag, though, Hitler was appointed chancellor and formed a government that quickly devolved into the murderous Nazi regime.
Both men followed simple principles. A century later, Trump has brought to life Hitler’s Mein Kampf, in which those principles were spelled out.
In Mein Kampf, written while he was in prison after a failed 1923 coup, Hitler said one “must confine (one)self to a few points and repeat them over and over” and present easily understood solutions to complex solutions. Embedded in those solutions should be a “grosse Lüge” (“big lie”), with the lie so big people would never believe anyone would “fabricate colossal untruths…would not believe that others could distort the truth so infamously….the grossly impudent lie always leaves traces behind it, even after it has been nailed down, a fact which is known to all expert liars in this world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying.” Nearly 100 years after those words were written, Trump has revived them.
Whenever questioned by the press, Hitler attacked reporters, referring to the press as the “Lügenpresse” (“lying press”). Trump doesn’t label media the “lying press”; to him, they are simply “fake news.”
The attacks by Hitler undermined the ability of the press to inform the public. When Hitler came to power in 1933, Nazis controlled three percent of the country’s 4700 papers. Within months, Germany’s newspapers were seized or controlled, political parties outlawed, and all restraints on Hitler’s power obliterated.
As for the “big lie,” it is hard to settle on one, since more than 22,000 Trump lies have been documented. Many of those lies were simply “shiny objects,” which were meant to distract.
Still, with more than seven million Americans infected (including now the president) and more than 200,000 dead in this country because of Trump’s failure to develop a coherent plan to combat COVID-19, it would be hard—despite Trump’s misogynistic, racial, and xenophobic rants—not to single out his rhetoric during the pandemic. So, with his taped COVID comments in February now public, in which he acknowledged the danger COVID presented, “it will just magically go away” has to go down as Trump’s biggest (and deadliest) lie.
Trump is a dictatorial “wanna be.” In America, his longing for power should have been easily curtailed by the Constitution, which provides the requisite guardrails to protect our democracy. Of course, the Constitution assumes Congress will jealously protect its powers and not be complicit in presidential overreach, which the Republican-controlled Senate clearly has been.
Our minority president, like the minority German leader whose words he emulates, follows a playbook that relies on simple messaging and endlessly repeated lies. Whether the playbook will work in 2020, whether, as Orwell said, people will accept that “war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength,” we will learn on Election Day.
(Dr. Roger Hull served as president of Beloit College from 1981 to 1990, and is president emeritus of Union College in New York. He is the author of two books on the Trump presidency, most recently “How to Get Beyond Trump.”—Editor)