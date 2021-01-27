Most years, a week or two ago, this column would have staged the Big Reveal, laying out the annual predictions of that sage group of misfires known only as Forecasters Anonymous.
Undoubtedly, readers have been experiencing high levels of anxiety wondering if, in these trying times, Forecasters were cowering in their respective basements forcing fans to face the great unknown alone.
Fear not. Forecasters Anonymous, undaunted by an unbroken record of dismal failure in the art of prognostication, found a way to virtually convene in order to put their ignorance on display.
For newer readers, a word of explanation is in order.
Several decades back, Forecasters Anonymous was formed by a group of bored business types from around Greater Beloit. There were bankers, industrialists, developers, shop owners, academics, health and legal professionals and, yes, even a stray journalist or two. They have been bound together by a common thread, that being a conviction they’re smarter than they really are. Their collective ego made it a simple step to conclude the entire community should have the benefit of their wisdom.
The rest, as they say, is history. Failure on a colossal scale, year after year.
So let’s look back at the year just ended. Absolutely no one predicted humanity would face a deadly pandemic. For that, Forecasters are forgiven. The whole world was surprised.
On less calamitous subjects Forecasters, however, were hapless as always.
An awful lot of them believed President Trump would be re-elected. And they were sure Republicans would control Congress. Oh, and that Trump would carry Wisconsin.
Forecasters were skeptical the Ho-Chunk casino plan would be green-lighted by the federal government. Not many predicted the Kansas City Chiefs would be Super Bowl champs.
For long-suffering Bears fans, Forecasters unfortunately were right that Mitchell Trubisky would start the season’s first game. On the good news side, the consensus held the market would perform well, with the Dow closing in December around 30,000.
A strong majority was completely wrong on Wisconsin’s 2020 Supreme Court election, believing incumbent Daniel Kelly would defeat Jill Karofsky.
A lot of folks thought South Beloit would be the pot capital of Illinois, hosting multiple weed stores by year-end. What were they smoking?
And so it went. The best individual performer of the group scored right on 60% of the questions. Granted, it’s been a long time since I was a school boy, but in my day 60% qualified as an F.
Well, enough embarrassment over last year’s mess. The American spirit, always optimistic, looks forward, not backward. On to predictions for 2021.
(Drum roll, please.)
The verdict is split on whether Evers will give final approval to a Beloit casino. Yep. For many Forecasters, wishy-washy is a trusted companion.
The group thought Trump would follow through and snub Biden’s inauguration which, of course, he did.
The majority thought Trump would pardon himself. He did not.
Sorry, Greek Freak. No threepeat MVP.
Hmmm, there may be a homer factor at work here. Most predict the Packers to win the Super Bowl.
Beloit Memorial gets no respect. All but unanimous, the group says Turner will have a better football record than Memorial.
They all think the Lincoln Academy will be packed to the rafters with students this fall, operating at full capacity amid high demand.
Oddly enough, a solid majority expects Sen. Ron Johnson to do the unthinkable for a politician, keep his word and not run for re-election in 2022.
But a lot of folks expect former Gov. Scott Walker to try a comeback, likely running for Johnson’s seat.
Will Biden roll back Trump’s tax cuts? He sure will.
Will Beloit’s Jim Caldwell be an NFL head coach next fall? No.
Will Hunter Biden be indicted for a crime? Not with pop in the White House.
Will anybody named Trump face a criminal charge? Split decision.
Will the former Shopko space be filled with a tenant by year-end? Most say no.
Will people still be wearing masks at year-end? Most say yes.
And for movie lovers like me, the group overwhelmingly believes the big screen will be back with first-run movies before 2021 is over.
Out of an abundance of caution to protect the ignorant, I will never reveal the members of Forecasters Anonymous or their pathetic individual stabs at making predictions. Lots of us are getting kind of long in the tooth, so I’ve known these folks for more years than I can count. Sadly, the quality of their predictions never gets any better. And here’s the crazy part. Most readers would recognize their names. Across a multitude of fields they are, and have been for years, our leaders.
Wow. God help us all.
And may God please grant us all a much better 2021.
William Barth is the former editor of the Beloit Daily News.