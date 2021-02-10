The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants schools to open, but Beloit refuses.
Why? We’re still waiting for an answer.
The school districts of Janesville, Beloit Turner and Clinton are open as well as Our Lady of Assumption and Rock County Christian Schools. But Beloit keeps its doors locked to the students it says it cares about. I thought education, especially in-person education that works, was a basic human right. But Beloit denies that right to the very kids it says it cares about. Why?
What does Beloit know that the Center for Disease Control and the other local schools do not? I’m all ears.
Parents understood the initial school closure. All of us were dealing with a virus we knew little about. But as the months dragged on and we learned that children are at little or no risk to this virus, Beloit did nothing for the kids. Instead, as other districts arranged to successfully open their schools, Beloit bickered and held equity workshops that benefited no one.
Beloit children are hurting. They can’t engage with their friends, share learning experiences, compete for scholarships and are well behind the curve. Meanwhile, board members wail about student transfers out of the district, the opening of the Lincoln Academy and the consequent loss of revenue to the school district. And what does the district do about these issues? Nothing.
How did this board ever get elected? Maybe it’s time for a change. Surely it would be a nice change of pace to see a board member actually stand up for students.
Beloit schools belong to its citizens, not the teacher’s union or the school board. A significant majority of us want these schools open—safely and productively—and now!
Many who can are moving out of the district. Others are desperately trying to find a good alternative to the failing Beloit public school system. This board needs to open its eyes and ears. A poor reputation is difficult to reverse.
So I say: Open the schools.