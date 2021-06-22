I beg patience, dear reader, while I clear my mind of assorted clutter.
About that guy
According to the leading public health agency, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people “can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.”
Still, fully vaccinated people must mask up and maintain physical distancing where required by state or federal law, such as traveling on public conveyances.
In keeping with the recommendations it’s now common when entering businesses and public buildings to see signs saying masks are not required, if vaccinated, but are still suggested.
Not surprisingly, the practical application of that guidance means masks are becoming as rare as snowballs in July.
Question: Should one assume all these unmasked people indoors are fully vaccinated?
Uh, no.
The CDC’s guidance has the air of fantasy, or at least wishful thinking. Those who chose to ignore the medical community’s advice before are ignoring it even more now. It’s about 50-50 that the maskless guy next to you in the check-out line is unvaccinated.
We’ll likely get away with that during the summer months when we’re outside and Mom Nature scrubs the air. This fall and winter? Closed up indoors? That’s another matter.
Road menaces
My 94-year-old dad likes to tell a joke he once heard.
“If you set every vehicle bumper-to-bumper the line would stretch all the way around the world. Then every car would pull out to pass.”
Case in point: After golfing the other day with my sons we were heading home on a rural two-lane road. There were several cars in front of us, all going at a safe speed. We were at the back of the line, and just fine with being there.
A small red car came up behind us, fast. It attached itself to our bumper, or so it appeared. Then, in a double-yellow line zone, the small car pulled out to pass. Not just us. All the other cars, too. And forgive this old farm boy’s language, but as the red car zoomed around us its muffler sounded like a flatulent cow.
There is no bad ending to this story. Yet.
The little red car made it around without crashing or killing anybody. This time. In short order it was out of sight, no doubt with the accelerator pinned to the floor.
My younger son is a paramedic. He scrapes people like that off the pavement, along with the unfortunate victims they often take with them. People like this put everybody at risk.
Next time, I swear, I’ll make sure to get a license number and make a call to police. If you’re reading this, vow to do the same. Let’s make things uncomfortable for these road menaces.
Across the river
The other day my lovely wife Stephanie and I wanted to check out progress to major projects like the new ABC Supply baseball stadium and the impressive Wright & Wagner Lofts project.
These stunning improvements add even more luster to the central core in Beloit. The view into the stadium from the Bluff Street heights, along Schellenger Park, is worth the drive. We can’t wait to be part of the bleachers mob when the ballpark opens.
Unfortunately, the curb appeal changes abruptly as one continues through the West Side.
No disrespect meant for the good folks who live west of the Rock River or the businesses operating in the area. It’s just a reminder that most of the reinvestment attention in recent years has been directed to the East Side.
There are remarkable exceptions. The Ironworks complex is a productive and prosperous beauty. The Ken Hendricks bridge began a revitalization of the Maple Avenue corridor with the School District of Beloit’s Kolak administration building, the soon-to-be new Boys & Girls Club and more. Plans are on the drawing board to improve the Fourth Street corridor and the Beloit Memorial High School campus.
Nevertheless, neglect is fairly obvious across many of the residential neighborhoods on the West Side. Focused civic attention is needed.
There’s a saying I love by fictional Detective Harry Bosch, from author Michael Connelly, in one of my guilty pleasure book series: “Everybody counts or nobody counts.” Something to keep in mind.
William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com