I’ve been a basketball fan -- maybe, fanatic -- as long as I can remember.
I played the game for as long as my body would allow. Fairly good, long ago, in high school. Not good enough for college ball. Too short. Too slow. But competitive enough to play city league in Beloit for a few years. Finished up with about 20 years of Beloit College noonball, a terrific rec group of students, professors, business guys, townies, even a few really tough and talented women on occasion. Along with several of my contemporaries who aged or injured out, I still miss the competition and camaraderie.
Growing older, though, never diminishes the fun of watching the best battle it out on the hardwood.
Bucks in six!
After half a century -- back to the days when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still Lew Alcindor -- the Milwaukee Bucks returned to the championship circle. Those who waited decades are still walking on air.
Full disclosure: I came to be a Bucks fan by a long process.
Growing up in downstate Illinois, oddly enough, I was first a Boston Celtics fan, probably because the team won the championship almost every year. The classic battles between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain remain etched in my brain. The futility of the Lakers in never quite overcoming the Celtics is still memorable. What can I say? Kids like winners.
My Celtics mania arrived, though, when Larry Bird landed in Boston. Bird grew up in downstate Indiana and went to Indiana State University in Terre Haute, just over a half hour from our family farm. He even opened a restaurant in Terre Haute called the Bird’s Nest. It’s said Bird and the Celtics and Magic and the Lakers saved the NBA. I think that’s true. They made it what it is today, an international powerhouse in sports.
So here’s my confession about the Bucks. Having arrived in Beloit for a work opportunity, the best place to get tickets to see NBA games was Milwaukee. Mostly because they weren’t a good team. I could take my kids to see the NBA’s best when they played in Milwaukee and seats were plentiful and cheap. Over the years we made the jaunt to the old MECCA to see Bird (every year), Magic now and then, and plenty of others. Sometimes it was a bus trip arranged by the Beloit Police Department’s incomparable Charlie Tubbs, who could be Showtime all by himself.
The kids, Traci and Kyle, got older -- a brother, John, came along -- and the venue became the beautiful Bradley Center. The Bucks were seldom very good. Still plenty of seats. Relatively cheap. One could watch the best teams -- Spurs, Celtics, Lakers, Bulls -- and we did, at least two or three times a year.
Along the way, the lovable losing Bucks started to grow on us. For a spell they were even pretty solid with the Big Dog, Ray Allen, Sam Cassell. Slowly, it dawned on me. I was a Bucks fan.
Eight years ago, sitting in the stands with Kyle and John, we watched a skinny kid from Greece with an unpronounceable name take the floor in his rookie year. He was all arms and legs. The moment was too big for him. He couldn’t shoot. He turned the ball over. Lots of mistakes. But his body type reminded us of Kevin Durant. His athleticism was off-world remarkable. His speed, agility and leaping ability were worth the price of the tickets. I remember telling my boys, “This kid has potential. He could be special if he works hard.”
Now Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time league MVP, defensive player of the year, NBA champion and finals MVP. Special. Oh, yes.
He’s also the real deal as a human being and that rare professional athlete these days whom parents can gladly accept as a role model for their kids. Maybe it’s because he grew up poor in Greece and found his way to the “shining city on a hill” of America, where dreams and fortunes are made. Maybe it’s because one can see in Giannis and the three other basketball playing Antetokounmpo brothers that family means everything to them. Whatever the reasons, he’s kind and polite and gracious and generous and clearly appreciates everything Milwaukee and Wisconsin have done to embrace him and his family.
In my mind, perhaps his most endearing attribute is the commitment he made to building a championship team here. He said it himself, after winning game six, that it’s easy for the best players to dump loyalty and go join a super team just to get a ring. At the end of last year, when the Bucks had failed again, Antetokounmpo signed a long-term agreement to stick with the Bucks. Had they lost again Giannis might have looked like a lovable and loyal fool for not taking his talent elsewhere. Now he looks like the leader of a band of brothers who did it the right way.
New deep-pocketed ownership, the incredible Fiserv Forum stadium, that’s all part of the building process. But it still comes down to the guys on the floor and their will to win.
Maybe it will be another 50 years before Milwaukee does it again. Who knows?
For now, though, Milwaukee and Wisconsin are riding high around the world because Giannis, Middleton, Holiday and the crew would not be beaten. Long gone are the days when people bought tickets to Bucks games to see the other team. Long gone, too, are plentiful seats at cheap prices. Oh, well. The boys and I will just have to dig a little deeper, like these Bucks did.
William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com