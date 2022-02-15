It was an eventful year, 1927.
Charles Lindbergh flew The Spirit of St. Louis across the Atlantic. The first “talkie” movie, The Jazz Singer, was released and effectively ended silent pictures. Henry Ford unveiled his new automobile, the Model A. Babe Ruth banged an unbelievable 60 homers out of the park. Work started on Mount Rushmore. The Great Mississippi Flood impacted hundreds of thousands of people. New York’s Holland Tunnel opened under the Hudson River.
And Ray Barth was born, on Feb. 5, in a house next to the village park in tiny Metcalf, Illinois. Dad recently celebrated his 95th birthday with generations of family. As one might surmise, dad was the oldest present; the youngest was his great-grandson Jack, age 22 months.
There was a time when a century seemed to me like an unfathomable thing, a near-mythological point in time that lived only in the musty pages of history books. Now my father is almost a century old. And, as I joke with him from time to time, I’m trying to catch up fast as I can.
As I’ve written in these pages before, I grew up on the family farm out in the country, not far from Metcalf. We were country folk; the village was too big, numbering somewhere around 150 souls (probably counting dogs). The family had been on the land since the mid-1800s, through good times and bad. Changes have been many, over the years, but the land today yields even more prodigious harvests of corn and soybeans.
Not surprisingly, after nearly 100 years on the planet, dad is quite the story-teller. Pioneer days seem far away to most of us. To a boy born to the land in 1927 it was recent memory in his family.
Dad’s grandmother—she lived long enough that I remember her—told of growing up on the grassland prairie as a girl, and witnessing U.S. cavalrymen moving Native Americans westward. She talked of getting lost on horseback in the tall grass, and releasing the horse’s reins because the animal knew how to get home.
My grandparents—we called them papaw and mamaw growing up—became the transition generation, shifting from farming with horses to using the early tractors. Some of dad’s earliest memories involve those big imposing farm horses.
He also recalls stories of barn raisings, and picking corn by hand. In those days—which, if you’re doing the math, included the harshness of the Great Depression—farms consisted not only of cash crops, but also vegetable gardens and livestock, from hogs to cattle to chickens. When tough times settled in—my grandparents sold their entire corn crop one Depression year for $300—at least farm families could raise their own food to eat. That was a lot more than many Americans had during the Depression.
Just down the road from the farm, dad attended the proverbial one-room country school. I have a picture of him, just a boy, beaming outside the school. And, yes, he walked. Sometimes, other boys rode their ponies.
When dad went to high school it was back to Metcalf. In his graduating class there were five students.
Sports (or any other extracurriculars) had not become the obsession it has been the past few decades. Away from class dad worked on the farm and entertained himself when he had spare time learning to do things with his hands. He built stuff. Out of wood when he could find it. He tinkered with mechanics. Later, he learned to be quite a welder.
Dad has other talents, notably singing. Back in those days radio was live and about the only available entertainment. Dad was good enough to perform live over the air at various stations, and was offered a couple of jobs. By then, though, he was in the process of acquiring a wife and, soon, a couple of kids. Farming provided a steadier living.
How good a singer? Here’s a story. Several years ago I popped in a cassette tape—I know; dating myself again—and played it for Stephanie, my dear wife during our courting days. She asked if the crooner was Frank Sinatra. I said, “No. It’s my dad.” Steph is too polite to call me a liar, but she told me to stop joking and tell her who was on the tape. I said, “Really. It’s my dad.” And it was. Steph, like many before her, found my dad’s talent exceptional.
Back home, it made dad the man to see when special music was needed for marryings and buryings. And I have wonderful childhood memories of our family, gathered around the piano, joining dad singing Christmas carols and more.
What’s the point of all this? Well, for one, time marches on and each of us, in our own ways as we age, appreciates the family histories taken for granted when we were younger.
It’s also to suggest how much we could learn, from our youth onward, if only we would pay more attention. I have few regrets, having pursued what I think was my calling in journalism. Looking back, though, I could have learned a lot more from my dad. Like his ability to build stuff. His uncanny talent for fixing anything. His rock-solid attachment to the values found on land.
Most of all, I hope this may encourage some readers to allot more time to sit and visit with the old folks in their families. Wonderful stories await, some of which could be lost to the mists of time otherwise. It’s later than you think.
I’m a lucky guy. Dad is still kicking. Slower than before. Now and then he searches for a word. But he still tells all of us family stories. And we listen better now. Do the same, while you can.
William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com