I’m prompted to write this letter in hopes of averting what I believe to be a disastrous decision. The school board has announced its decision to close both of the middle schools on Beloit’s west side. This would place the entire west side middle school student population in Aldrich and Fruzen schools.

First of all, during my nine years serving on the school board, we successfully passed a referendum. With the proceeds, we did several very good things for our school district. Foremost, with our two largest expenditures, we built a brand new school, Fruzen, and extensively added to and remodeled an existing middle school, Cunningham. As essentially the two newest buildings, these two should be the home the two middle schools planned as a part of the new configuration. One is on Beloit’s east side and one is on the west side.

John Acomb is a former School District of Beloit board of education member.

