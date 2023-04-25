I’m prompted to write this letter in hopes of averting what I believe to be a disastrous decision. The school board has announced its decision to close both of the middle schools on Beloit’s west side. This would place the entire west side middle school student population in Aldrich and Fruzen schools.
First of all, during my nine years serving on the school board, we successfully passed a referendum. With the proceeds, we did several very good things for our school district. Foremost, with our two largest expenditures, we built a brand new school, Fruzen, and extensively added to and remodeled an existing middle school, Cunningham. As essentially the two newest buildings, these two should be the home the two middle schools planned as a part of the new configuration. One is on Beloit’s east side and one is on the west side.
There are many problems with the idea of putting both middle schools on the east side. One is the need for increased bussing caused by this configuration. Moving every west side middle school student to a middle school across town means longer bus routes and more bus routes. This, of course, moves the district away from its green goals.
One of the things that I learned during my time on the school board is that the most likely location for bullying is on the school bus. Bullying has, as everyone knows, negative effects on kids’ mental health and love for school.
Maintaining appropriate behavior on a bus is not the job of the bus driver. Their sole focus should be on safe driving. Can we put a district employee on every bus every day to keep order and to protect vulnerable kids? Yes, but I suspect that overtime pay or some sort of contract pay bump will be required.
The extra money needed will be on top of additional dollars paid to the bus company for the additional miles and drivers required by the new middle school configuration. Note also, that the bus company is experiencing difficulty hiring drivers.
This means that there will be occasions where the bus company finds itself stretched thin, and kids my be entrusted to substitute drivers, who may be less skilled, inexperienced or unfamiliar with routes.
The longer bus trips mean that kids will need to get up a bit earlier. You have seen the studies that show that many of our kids aren’t getting enough sleep, which is detrimental to good health and optimal learning. Moreover, we know that learning doesn’t take place on school busses.
Therefore, for the sake of our kids and our community, I ask you to reconsider your decision to truncate our school district. Your current proposal has no discernible public support. Please go to a solution that puts a middle school on each side of Beloit.
John Acomb is a former School District of Beloit board of education member.