Jack has a sister.
Regular readers may recall a column a couple of years ago now, as the coronavirus pandemic was bursting into full bloom, when my grandson was born into a troubled world. The whole family was on pins and needles, not knowing what a raging virus could mean for newborns. John, my youngest and about to become a first-time father, barely squeezed into being allowed inside the hospital as his wife Amanda was set to give birth. And once in, he couldn’t leave until the new family went home together.
Different times.
Now Jack is a healthy, rambunctious 2-year-old who often terrorizes his 4-month-old puppy Charles William Barkley Barth. He likes to go to the park with “Papa” (that’s me) and then for ice cream. This retirement thing is cooler than I expected, and a big part of it is the time there is to be a grandpa. I’m thoroughly smitten. So is Stephanie, who has moved on from her “Glamma” phase—too young, too stylish—to gleefully embracing “Grandma.” In fact, the first time Jack managed to say “Grandma,” Steph’s eyes started to leak.
Khloe Kristine arrived just a couple weeks ago, into a much calmer health environment than her big brother. Not that this little princess came with no drama.
Amanda experienced a somewhat tougher pregnancy with Khloe, including a few last-minute complications that necessitated quickly moving up the date for surgical delivery. Once again, the family was nerved-up awaiting Miss Khloe.
To further complicate matters I found myself in Tennessee to watch my older son Kyle get hitched to his bride, Carrie. Three other granddaughters—Kierstin, Kaylee and Kassie (yep, we like Ks for girls in this outfit)—were on hand to keep grandpa busy. Two granddaughters were missing. They are daughter Traci’s kids, Cate and Caroline. No Ks, but it’s still the “kuh” sound, so we count that anyway.
And Khloe makes seven—six girls, one boy. That’s probably the end. Then again, who really knows?
Little Khloe is perfect. She does what newborns do. She sleeps. She eats. She poops. Repeat.
She dreams as she sleeps and smiles big, which melts our hearts.
I’ve been around a lot of babies and heard the nonsense that it’s not really a smile, it’s just gas. Stuff that. It’s a smile. I like it. She’s dreaming about the play park and ice cream with Jack and Papa.
Little Jack is crazy about his sister, as the picture accompanying this article illustrates. He hovers. He wants to kiss her all the time. The rest of the family gets that. Babies remind us all to enjoy the moments, because they fly by so quickly. Hug and kiss them every chance you get.
I also find myself wondering what kind of world we adults are creating and will leave to these innocent, wonderful beings.
Why are we so divided and angry? Why does it seem these days that if one person says the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, some angry jerk can’t wait to start an argument? Why are we experiencing a paucity of character and integrity? Why are we the only country enduring mass shootings by the hundreds and routine mayhem on the streets? Why do we, as Americans, have more than just about anybody else on the planet yet we win the gold medal for griping and complaining anyway? With all of America’s blessings, why do so many people doubt the country will be here in a hundred years?
As one ages a century doesn’t seem such a long time anymore. My dad is 95. Still living on the farm. If Jack and Khloe live that long they will experience the 2100s. That blows my mind. And it makes me want to leave them a country a lot different than this nasty, mean-spirited, brother-against-brother mess those of us living today have created.
I really do think we’re better than this. We’d damned well better be. For Jack’s and Khloe’s sake, and all the other little kids out there.
I think, and hope, there are still folks of goodwill for whom such thoughts may resonate. Most of us have kids. And grandkids. Or nieces and nephews. Look into their open, innocent, joyful little faces. If that doesn’t move your heart to do a little bit better, to care about everybody just a little bit more, to strive to be more understanding and accommodating, to temper your behavior and soften your words, well, you are the problem.
Khloe Kristine, Papa loves you. I hope this world deserves you.
Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com