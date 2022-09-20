Miss America reunion

The Miss America Class of 1992 gathered last weekend for a 30th reunion reception at The Abbey Resort in Fontana. Beloiter Stephanie Klett, Miss Wisconsin 1992, hosted the event.

 Photo provided

Thirty years ago. Just those three words stand out as a stark reminder that time is precious.

The women who competed in Atlantic City, N.J.—including Beloit’s Stephanie Klett (and, full disclosure, my dear wife)—for the 1992 Miss America title have rolled up an impressive list of accomplishments. They use time as it should be used—to make a difference and have fun doing so.