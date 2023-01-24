Bill Barth

Bill Barth

When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?

When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of raw selfishness.

Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com.

