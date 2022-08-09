By CLINT WOLF
Editor
As the old saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder.
One of the harsh realities of the pandemic has caused many to postpone or cancel family reunions. This weekend, I will be seeing all of my brothers and sisters, as well as their children and grandchildren—some of whom I have not seen in the last two years.
I come from a somewhat large family. I say somewhat large because as soon as I say “large” someone’s going to stop me on the street or post on social media “Large? That ain’t large. I knew a family three times as big as yours.”
I have three brothers and three sisters. That makes for a pretty crowded house and a long line for the bathroom when I was growing up. Add to that my 11 nieces and nephews and about a dozen (I admit, I’ve lost track at this stage) great nieces and nephews. When the Wolf pack gets together, it definitely has the potential of being a “super spreader” event. But, at this stage, I’m willing to take the risk (with a good dose of hand sanitizer at the ready.)
In my youth, I was glad to have a little time of solitude when I went away to college and started life on my own. However, I always found it enjoyable to get back together with my siblings to remember old times and catch up on what was new with everybody. As I grow older, my visits with family are becoming more enjoyable. Even the disagreements I have with family have some entertainment value. I look back at some of them and laugh now, knowing no matter how heated an argument with my family may get, we still have each others’ backs.
I recall one time, one of my sisters was getting married and the reception was going to be held in my parents’ back yard. It was the job of my three brothers to set up a tent in the back yard where the food serving area would be set up. Here’s the thing with my brothers—Each one of us has claimed at one time or the other to be “the smartest brother.” We obviously can’t all be the smartest, but we often try to convince each other why we are smarter than the others.
During the set up of the tent, one brother had an idea of how that should be done while another had a different idea. This caused disagreement and argument and eventually capitulation.
Luckily, I was inside the house when all this drama was unfolding, but I could hear voices being raised. When one of my brothers came into the house and sat down with a dejected look on his face, I asked “What was that all about?” He simply responded, “Well, the good news is we’re still brothers.” The response caused both of us to burst out in laughter.
Family has an element of familiarity that strengthens bonds. We know each other so well that we tolerate an imperfection here or there. I have often said of one or two of my siblings, “they are the most caring, generous, kind person I know....you just have to dig through a ton of BS to find those qualities.”
I can’t wait to get together with my family members, to see how they are doing, to here a few jokes and share a meal, and yes, even to engage in an argument as long as in the end, we’re still family.