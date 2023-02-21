Bill Barth

My father is dead.

Six strong young Barth men carried him to his grave. He rests beside my mother, who has been waiting eight years. They lie together on the wind-swept Illinois prairie, overlooking now barren fields that in a few weeks will bloom green with the crops that feed America and the world.

William Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com.

