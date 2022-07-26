Country folks sometimes can feel a little overwhelmed or even intimidated by the teeming urban world they mostly experience from their television screens.
I know, because I was born to a farm family in a rural part of Illinois. It took time to adjust to a crowded college campus filled with Chicago kids and later to the professional world as a journalist, gaining confidence to compete.
Now picture this scenario:
It’s the 1930s and ‘40s. The Great Depression grips America and rural families struggle to survive. World War II challenges whether the free world can withstand the Axis Powers’ onslaught. Anxieties run high. Opportunities are limited.
Now add this: You are a woman. Scarcely a quarter century beyond being barred from voting. For your gender, economic restrictions are common. Educational opportunities are limited. Professional positions? Those are for men.
Meet Wilma Vaught, from the tiny hamlet of Scottland, Illinois in Edgar County. My mother’s high school classmate. My late uncle Jim Scott’s onetime girlfriend.
It’s not easy to explain how small Scottland is as a community. The population is under 100. It’s unincorporated. Services and businesses are few.
When I was growing up Scottland still had a school—the gymnasium occupied an old quonset hut—but it soon consolidated with the next town over, Chrisman, for lack of sufficient enrollment. A couple decades earlier my mom graduated from that old school, and so did Wilma Vaught. As beginnings go, not the most auspicious.
A few days back, as is my retirement custom when home, I had the television news on in the background. A live shot was on air from the White House. President Biden was presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian award, to about a dozen people. They were being introduced. I heard the name Brig. Gen. Wilma L. Vaught.
She is in a wheelchair, at 92 years old. Her body appears frail. Her spirit, anything but. Her jaw set stoically, her eyes bright and focused on the Commander in Chief, a crisp salute exchanged.
Her story is astonishing, particularly for those of us who know where she came from. It’s not an exaggeration to say her entire life has been defined by “firsts.”
She enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1957 and served until her retirement in 1985. At the time of her enlistment it wasn’t a simple thing for women to enter the uniformed services, because of restricted numbers and limited job assignments. The Vietnam War required resources and resulted in opening more doors for women in the services. In 1968 she was sent to Vietnam, acting as a management analyst with the Military Assistance Command. She continued to move through various management postings and, in 1980, was promoted to Brigadier General, in charge of the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command headquartered at Great Lakes Station, Illinois. She was the senior military representative for the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services and served as chair of the Committee of Women in the NATO Armed Forces.
The list of military medals and awards is simply too long. Suffice to say that during the White House ceremony she was referred to as one of the most decorated female officers in American history.
I remember well the family stories about Gen. Vaught, and her visits back home. She might be seen up on a ladder painting the old house out in the country, across from the Friends Chapel where my mother’s family attended church. She sometimes stopped by my mom and dad’s house for a visit and chat. Ever the general, according to my father Ray Barth, she would tell him to go find something to do outside so she and mom could talk.
If anything, her profile only expanded with her retirement. From the archives of the Obama White House:
“Brig. Gen. Wilma Vaught was the driving force that built the $22.5 million Women’s Memorial at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery. She is now the President of the Women in Military Service to America Memorial Foundation. The Memorial and its 33,000 sq. ft. education facility is the nation’s only major memorial to pay tribute to America’s 2.5 million women who have served. The Memorial stands as a place where America’s servicewomen can take their rightful place in history and where their stories will be told for future generations. Because of Wilma Vaught, the American people and visitors from around the world can learn of the courage and bravery of tens of thousands of American women who, like her, have pioneered the future.”
Dad collects DVDs, and sent me one of Gen. Vaught appearing on the late conservative icon William F. Buckley’s Firing Line television show. It aired about 30 years ago, a different time in American politics when people with opposing views actually talked to each other in a civil manner. The debate question was whether women should be allowed in military combat roles. Trailblazer Vaught, of course, said yes, in any role for which a woman could meet the burden. Buckley, predictably, said no, that society should not put women at such risk. She directly debated Marine Col. John Ripley, and held her own nicely.
Not surprisingly, many of her debate opponents’ points against women’s ability to serve would be considered sexist and prejudicial today. In a very real way, the debate illustrates what the general was up against throughout her rise through the ranks.
At the White House, she recorded some thoughts about her career and a life well lived.
When she went into the military, “There were so many things that weren’t as good as they should have been.”
Of her service legacy, she said, “I hope there will be people behind me who will also achieve these opportunities and understand that if we are to be better as a nation, to be better as a people, then we must do things not just for ourselves but for others and for our nation.”
It’s a long way from Scottland to the White House, especially during an era where such things were unimaginable for a woman. Even more impressive, Gen. Vaught never forgot her roots and her friendship with my late mother.
There’s a lesson for us all. No matter where you’re born or what your circumstances may be, or your gender or ethnicity, dream big to do big. Barriers exist to be broken.
