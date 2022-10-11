A baby’s brain size at birth is about 30% of what it will be at maturity.
A year later, brain size has doubled. A lot is going on in there, very young.
Before a child is even close to starting school critical learning elements are (or, perhaps, are not) already happening, the kind that establish communication skills and sound decision-making abilities.
In fact, by age 2 inequities already are largely in place between children who interact regularly with highly engaged adults, and those who do not.
Issues readily can be measured in such things as reading and math skills, which are critical for success later in life.
Perhaps most importantly, early engagement with literacy-encouraging adults helps close gaps with reading and math skills, and can offset other factors such as poverty in a child’s development.
I was lucky enough last week to attend a presentation by Dr. Ron Ferguson, a professor from Harvard and the founder and president of The Basics. The program was sponsored by Quint Studer, owner of the Beloit Sky Carp and a strong supporter of early childhood learning, along with the Stateline Community Foundation. Both Studer and Foundation executive Tara Tinder have been stalwarts in supporting Beloit’s Literacy for Life Initiative, chaired by Bill Flanagan and dedicated to transforming the early childhood experience in our community.
Warning to parents (and grandparents): Do not let high-falutin’ academic credentials, big jobs or big bank accounts sound intimidating or scare anybody away from these community opportunities to engineer success for kids.
There’s a lot of plain common sense in Ferguson’s presentation, stuff that many if not most moms have known and practiced for generations. Talking to your kids improves verbal skills. Getting them to sing silly songs improves communication and creativity. Exposing them constantly to the magic of books builds reading skills. And so on.
You don’t have to go to Harvard to get it.
That’s why Ferguson calls it The Basics.
What’s important is finding the structure and wherewithal to reach out into the community and provide a path where it’s most needed.
Since coming to town Studer has been committed to that cause, both with sponsoring events such as Ferguson’s appearance and by providing money to back fundamental community outreach. Acknowledging that problems exist is the first step.
“You have to be willing to tear the bandages off,” he said.
In partnership with Beloit Health System, literacy outreach efforts begin with the birth of every child.
“It’s intended to help mom and dad understand the power they have,” Studer said.
The Basics provides easy-to-understand goal-setting and structured technical support to help parents take transformative actions in support of their children’s learning and development.
The five principles comprising The Basics are: Maximize Love, Manage Stress; Talk, Sing, and Point; Count, Group, and Compare; Explore through Movement and Play; Read and Discuss Stories.
Like I said, not a bunch of over-intellectualized blabber. Common sense. Mom and dad stuff. And fun for kids.
Though simple, as with any idea, the devil’s in the details. The Basics is well researched, well documented and comes with instructions. Good intentions fail. Good intentions with structured follow-through can succeed.
That’s where the community comes in.
Ferguson leaves town and goes on to the next stop. The key is what happens next in Greater Beloit. The Literacy for Life folks are serious. Stateline Community Foundation is in for the long haul. Quint Studer has injected new blood, new dollars and excitement. Beloit Health System is an incredible partner. There were representatives at Ferguson’s presentation from area educational institutions including the School District of Beloit, Beloit Turner and The Lincoln Academy.
The goal is what Ferguson called, “Socioecological Saturation.” That professorese for getting everybody and every community organization behind the program.
Beloit has a good start. We’ll try to keep folks informed.
Better yet, though, find out for yourself. Contact the Foundation or the Literacy for Life leadership. They’ll welcome you with open arms.
Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Hall of Fame. Write to him at bbarth@beloitdailynews.com.