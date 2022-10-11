I’d like readers to think about this.

  • A baby’s brain size at birth is about 30% of what it will be at maturity.
  • A year later, brain size has doubled. A lot is going on in there, very young.
  • Before a child is even close to starting school critical learning elements are (or, perhaps, are not) already happening, the kind that establish communication skills and sound decision-making abilities.
  • In fact, by age 2 inequities already are largely in place between children who interact regularly with highly engaged adults, and those who do not.
  • Issues readily can be measured in such things as reading and math skills, which are critical for success later in life.
  • Perhaps most importantly, early engagement with literacy-encouraging adults helps close gaps with reading and math skills, and can offset other factors such as poverty in a child’s development.