Confession: I’m sort of ashamed to say it took me this long to see a Sky Carp game in the new ABC Supply Stadium.

And I might not have been there yet if not for a visit from our Florida grandkids. At 15, Cate is a phenom freshman on her girls’ softball team that took second in the state high school tournament this year. When not playing for her school she’s on the go with a travel team. In Florida it’s pretty much an all-year activity. Caroline, 12, has other interests, like theater, but she still enjoys the sport.