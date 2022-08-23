Confession: I’m sort of ashamed to say it took me this long to see a Sky Carp game in the new ABC Supply Stadium.
And I might not have been there yet if not for a visit from our Florida grandkids. At 15, Cate is a phenom freshman on her girls’ softball team that took second in the state high school tournament this year. When not playing for her school she’s on the go with a travel team. In Florida it’s pretty much an all-year activity. Caroline, 12, has other interests, like theater, but she still enjoys the sport.
So off to the ballpark we went.
Going in, I knew two things.
First, being well acquainted with Diane Hendricks for many years, I knew everything she does is first class. The ballpark does not disappoint. It is a beautiful structure in a spectacular setting along the riverfront. The layout is terrific. The seats are comfortable. The concessions are plentiful and tasty. It’s easy to navigate and find your way around. There’s plenty of parking within a couple of blocks.
Second, having met and talked with Sky Carp owner and promoter extraordinaire Quint Studer, the atmosphere is even beyond what I expected. It’s electric and fun. There’s entertainment everywhere. The energy is constant. Even the public address announcements are funny. The girls wanted souvenirs, so we visited the team shop which is filled with all kinds of branded attire and gear.
To cap it all off, the night game went into extra innings and ended in a Sky Carp win with a walk-off grand slam. The night ended with a big fireworks display.
Stephanie and I may not be everyday baseball fans, but we found it all just as fun and thrilling as the girls. We definitely will be back and look forward to taking more out-of-town visitors to the stadium.
To Diane, Quint and crew: Very well done.
Still confused
In some traffic engineer’s fever dream I’m sure, the new Hwy. 81 entrance into Beloit makes sense. To me, and I suspect lots of others, not so much.
We’re on Interstate 43 often with Stephanie working in Lake Geneva running the tourism and chamber efforts, and both of us initially kept missing the exit at Hart Road. Oh well, it’s always nice to take a drive through South Beloit.
Now we don’t do that. Well, not often anyway. Even so, it’s annoying to negotiate around the jungle of traffic circles at the exit. The road along the Gateway section is promising, with some open spaces developers are likely to find attractive. But then the lanes into Beloit seem to criss-cross each other in a weird way before, finally, a driver emerges onto Milwaukee Road and enters the business corridor.
Sure, we’ll all get used to it. And if that’s the biggest problem somebody has, count yourself lucky.
No one ever will call this configuration the shortest route between two points, though.
Government’s idea of efficiency, I guess.
Vox populi
In the distant past, when I attended high school, students had to take a class in Latin. So I can smile and say with authority that vox populi means “voice of the people.”
I’m reminded of the phrase after ruby-red Kansas held a statewide vote on changing its constitution with the intent of allowing legislators to pass laws restricting abortion post-Roe v. Wade. With turnout nearing levels normally seen in presidential elections, about 60% of Kansans said no and supported the pro-choice position.
Without wading directly into the abortion issue itself, the Kansas vote reminds me of an argument I’ve been making for years. States should allow the people to decide some of the thorny issues faced by society. Through initiative-and-referendum citizens in several states can gather sufficient signatures to place binding questions on the ballot. If enough citizens vote one way or another the issue is settled, no matter what the partisan politicians want.
Imagine, a binding referendum on term limits. Or to outlaw partisan gerrymandering.
The United States was founded as a republic, not a true democracy. In a republic the people elect their representatives, who then make decisions. That’s sensible, on its face. What happens, though, when too many representatives do not truly represent, when they instead put themselves, their party and their donors first and foremost? And then use strategies like gerrymandering to thwart the people’s ability to change course?
The binding referendum route isn’t without its own risks. It does, however, give citizens the ability to override the political class when it turns a deaf ear to the majority of the people.
In Wisconsin that would take a constitutional amendment. Hard, but not impossible. I’m for it.