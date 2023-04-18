Pause political theater and investigate something important for a change.
A 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard has been charged with willfully taking and disseminating highly classified material containing some of the country’s most sensitive information about the war in Ukraine and other matters related to foreign allies and adversaries.
That’s right. A 21-year-old part-time airman. Accessing highly critical information.
Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is under investigation for taking and retaining materials he wasn’t supposed to have when he left the White House. Some of those materials included highly classified documents, which had not been returned even after they were subpoenaed by federal authorities.
Sensitive classified documents also were found in various places, including a beach home, connected to President Joe Biden. Some of the documents went all the way back to his time in the Senate.
And when authorities checked to see if former Vice President Mike Pence retained any classified documents he was not supposed to possess, the answer was yes.
All of which raises this question: Who else has a stash of classified documents?
More importantly, this question: What in the world is wrong with America’s system of securing and tracking sensitive information?
News organizations are not the biggest fans of government secrets. Even so, it’s obvious certain national security information needs to be tightly managed. Clearly, the evidence suggests there are very large holes in the system.
There must be accountability. And not just for a 21-year-old who apparently had more access than brains.
The Capitol is awash in investigations mostly about politics and posturing. Some of it is serious. Much of it is theater.
The record with national security documents is shocking and cannot be brushed aside. The American people deserve answers. Violators deserve punishment.
A final thought: The conspiracy theorists out there constantly push all sorts of bizarre and complicated notions about how government officials – and sometimes others – secretly plot to do this or that heinous crime. Perhaps there’s another lesson revealed by these scandals related to classified documents. The government isn’t very good at keeping secrets. Conspiracy theorists give the “Deep State” way too much credit.