Celebrating National Education Week

November 15 kicks-off National Education Week, a time to celebrate public schools and education. For me, however, it is also a time to recognize and celebrate our dedicated, caring, and devoted staff in the School District of Beloit.
From our classroom teachers, paraprofessionals, crossing guards, cafeteria workers, school social workers, administrative staff, and so, so many others who teach, engage and guide our students daily, I want to thank them for their contributions and continued commitment and passion for our students and families. They ensure that each and every student belongs to a community that supports and encourages them.
Our staff arrives each day with a focus on our student’s academic, social, and emotional well-being. They inspire and encourage our students to stretch their minds and guide them with opportunities for growth in school and life. When students feel socialized, healthy, and supported, they perform better academically.
From the time our students arrive in the morning until they depart in the afternoon, our staff fosters a love of learning with a creative and robust curriculum, experiential learning opportunities, after-school activities and sports, participation in the arts, and much more.
The School District of Beloit staff embraces our diversity by honoring our human differences, removing barriers, and supporting our students to achieve their greatest potential, pushing them to new heights. They share in our students’ accomplishments and help and encourage them daily. As a District, we encourage our students to think beyond now and inspire them to live by the words of Harriet Tubman, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.”
Therefore, today, and every day, it is my turn to honor and thank the School District of Beloit staff. It is a privilege to serve, work with, and lead our exceptional staff and District for the benefit of our students, families, and community.