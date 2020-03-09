We encourage you to vote for Brittany Keyes for Beloit City Council.
Brittany is a hard working, energetic person who spends a lot of her time doing things for the community. She and friends run around the city picking up trash from our streets, an exercise activity they call “plogging”. She has coached Beloit Memorial High School football and serves on the NAACP education committee.
Brittany is a doctor of physical therapy, working at Beloit Clinic. She is a wife and mother. She is committed to promoting economic growth and development and increasing access to affordable housing, and she is very concerned about our environment.
Vote for Brittany. She will do a great job on the council.
Barb Seguin
Dennis Murphy
Beloit
