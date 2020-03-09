Beloit International Film Festival gives to each of us a slice of reality that many of us do not take the time to observe in our hurried lives.
Films give us the “opportunity” to reflect. Through them we are encouraged to expand our horizons in order for us to investigate other aspects of life that we may not have considered.
Thank you, film makers. Thank you organizers, sponsors, volunteers and attendees.
Thank you BIFF for the wonderful “opportunity to expand my mind and spirit” through the “power of film!” Through your efforts I better understand and enjoy life! I am a better person because of you.
John Casey Kalkirtz
BIFF Board Member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.