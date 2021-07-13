To the Editor,
In referring to the June 22nd, 2021 Beloit School Board meeting, it appears to me Beloit School Board Member Amiee Leavy had an agenda to convince enough of her fellow board members to vote with her to have the board members conduct student expulsion hearings from now on instead of continuing to use an Independent Hearing Officer (IHO) to conduct them, like they have been the past 25 years.
In that meeting, Board Member Amiee Leavy disregarded the board's rules of conduct and professionalism when she made undeserved disrespectful and disparaging remarks against the well-respected attorney who has been the IHO for the Beloit School District the past 13 years. In spite of Ms Leavy's breach of the Board's rules, neither Board President Megan Miller, nor any other board member stepped in to stop her. That isn't the first time...Ms Leavy speaks out of turn, interrupts fellow board members, and is even allowed to stop them from asking questions for clarification. She is quick to point out what she says are violations in the rules of order by others, but she herself violates them.
At the July 6th, 2021 School Board meeting, during Public Comment, a citizen's email was being read aloud, but Board President Miller stopped the reading after only a few lines when she heard the June 22nd Board meeting mentioned. She said, "it violates Board rules", and Board Member Amiee Leavy quickly agreed. They censored that email!
It's time the School Board members are held accountable.
MARY ANN SVEOM
Beloit