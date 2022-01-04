Allowing pressing legal matters to move like molasses in winter causes harm.
There are a couple of old proverbs worth recalling.
“The wheels of justice turn slowly,” attributed to various figures in history but often to Sun Tzu, Chinese military strategist and philosopher, whose actual words were “the wheels of justice grind slow but grind fine.”
And, “justice delayed is justice denied,” attributed to the British statesman William Gladstone, during a session in the House of Commons in 1868.
Both seem spot-on with how the courts’ maddening sluggishness impacts matters of pressing concern.
Case in point: The derelict property most recently known as the Garden Hotel in South Beloit is an eyesore, a target of crime and possibly a public health risk. To the many in the Stateline Area who remember it as the Holiday Inn—for years the go-to venue for the largest and most important community gatherings—the current condition is both sad and infuriating.
The property was condemned more than two years ago and South Beloit taxpayers have been footing the bill to keep the site reasonably safe. Meanwhile, vandals have broken into the building. Conditions inside raise public health concerns. South Beloit police say it’s become a dumping ground, most recently for a large camper.
Yet city authorities can’t move to get the property back in shape and create a redevelopment opportunity. Efforts have been stuck in legal limbo as the matter drags on in slow-moving proceedings. After abandoning the property and allowing tax debts to pile up, ownership recently paid back taxes and penalties, according to the Winnebago County treasurer’s office. Mayor Ted Rehl says he’s skeptical about ownership’s intentions. For good reason.
Serious problems have dragged on not for weeks, or months, but years. And there’s no getting around the fact the courts have been, as usual, part of the problem by casually accepting one delay after another. The lack of any sense of urgency in reaching a resolution of pressing problems has become a hallmark of modern American courts.
Look, a rush to judgment is just as undesirable as justice delayed and denied. What is missing, though, is a sense of reasonableness. There’s no denying that stalling is a frequent tactic in the legal profession, to keep kicking unwanted decisions down the road. Judges are complicit by letting them get away with it.
The Highway 75-Gardner Street corridor is one of Greater Beloit’s primary entrances. The Garden Hotel property leaves our front porch looking like it’s falling apart.
That should not be acceptable to anyone in the community, on either side of the state line.
If ownership, having paid back taxes and penalties, has a plan for improvement or redevelopment, let’s see it. Get to work making an accommodation with South Beloit officials, including reimbursing taxpayers for money already spent at the site. Proof of adequate financial capability would be key. And, yes, Mayor Rehl and his colleagues should remain highly skeptical. Trust but verify does not apply. In this case the only operative word is verify.
Meanwhile, the court should stop enabling bad behavior. Require ownership and its legal team to move forward, with enforced deadlines, or to cooperate with proper authorities to start the reclamation process.
Too much time has passed already. Courthouses shouldn’t be places where real-world problems languish as nothing more than abstract ideas. Interminable delay is harmful.
A FINAL THOUGHT: The Garden Hotel situation is not the only example of legal delay working against the interests of justice. Take the Jan. 6 committee’s work. Multiple lawsuits with dubious legal prospects have been filed by individuals, clearly with an eye toward delaying matters until the November elections likely bring a new majority to Congress. A new majority expected to immediately disband the investigation. Judges are capable of reading calendars, too. Failure to expedite decision-making amounts to collaboration to kill the process. Give plaintiffs their day in court, in recognition of the urgency of the timing. Then make and enforce decisions. A strategy of running out the clock should not be tolerated and would serve to further tarnish the deteriorating reputation of what is still, at least in theory, the nonpartisan branch of government.