Selective extension of adulthood doesn’t make sense.
This isn’t about guns.
Republicans have proposed a plan that would lower Wisconsin’s minimum age to legally carry a concealed firearm to 18. Currently, the age is 21.
Whether it’s a good idea for 18-year-olds to carry a concealed firearm is another question. For that matter, whether it’s a good idea for anyone to carry a concealed firearm is a debatable point. Not everyone agrees and, in America, that’s just fine. It’s why we have regular elections to sort out differences.
The issue is consistency. An 18-year-old can vote. An 18-year-old can join the military and be deployed to a war zone. An 18-year-old who commits a crime is held accountable as an adult.
There are many other examples, but the point is obvious. Choosing when the age of majority and adult accountability arrives as a matter of public policy ought to make sense. Unfortunately, sometimes it doesn’t.
The law should not be established in a piecemeal fashion. Lowering the age to 18 for legally carrying a concealed firearm fits with other rights and responsibilities that come at the age. State government should review statutes for other inconsistencies and make appropriate adjustments.
We’ll say it again, this is not about guns. Wisconsin, for good or bad, has been expanding the acceptance of firearms in various ways for several years. Some day the politics could swing the other way and policies toward firearms might change.
Until then, though, level the policy requirements. A young person who can serve and perhaps die in the uniform of his country deserves the rights and privileges of adulthood.