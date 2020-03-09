Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievement of African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role of blacks in US history.
Since 1976, every US president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month. The Beloit Historical Society and Black Women in Business teamed up to celebrate Black History month February 8 at the Lincoln Center.
What a successful event! Approximately 550 people attended. Many thanks go to the wonderful vendors, the exceptional media coverage, performers, speakers and the Beloit Memorial Nightingales Step Team. What a great performance.
Special thanks goes to Vicki Lynn , founder of the Black Women in Business Expo. Thank you for coming out and celebrating with us.
Kelly Washburn
Beloit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.