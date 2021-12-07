Control, not integrity, likely driving idea to shift electoral responsibilities.
Two questions deserve consideration in light of Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck’s announcement that she will seek the office of Wisconsin secretary of state, and her expressed intent to empower the office as a check on the state elections commission.
Question one: If incumbent Doug La Follette or another Democrat wins the office in 2022, will there still be support for adding election authority to the job?
Question two: If giving the office such authority is a good thing, why wait until after the election when it already could have been considered by the Republican-controlled Legislature?
Longtime readers may remember the Beloit Daily News has argued for many years that the constitutional offices of secretary of state and treasurer are, basically, useless anachronisms. The duties are nominal, mostly non-policy related and clerical in nature. The work easily could be shifted to other executive agencies. That makes eminent sense, because Wisconsin voters elect governors to manage state affairs and hold them accountable for what happens, good or bad. Thus, the more responsibilities controlled by the elected executive and agencies directly reporting to the governor’s office, the better.
It would take a constitutional amendment to do away with these unneeded offices, a position the newspaper long has advocated. For that matter, abolishing these offices has found considerable support among Republicans in the past.
The longer one observes partisan politics, the more one realizes there are no coincidences.
A little recent history adds perspective. Wisconsin had a nonpartisan elections agency with a strong national reputation that fell out of favor after recall elections against then-Gov. Scott Walker and others. In 2015 the Republican legislative majority created the current elections commission, which has six members—three Republicans and three Democrats—and a nonpartisan director. Following the 2020 pandemic election and contentious claims about how it was administered, the bipartisan commission has faced hard pushback from the legislative majority, including calls for resignations and even prosecutions, despite no evidence of significant issues that could have changed election outcomes.
Add in the series of bills passed by the legislature to make various changes in electoral procedures and a pattern emerges.
Shifting authority from the bipartisan commission to a partisan office that currently has little to do seems rather too conveniently related, considering the other developments.
“Wisconsin should look at ways to utilize this constitutional office that is directly accountable to the voters of Wisconsin to ensure election integrity at all levels,” Loudenbeck said in a news release.
Translated, that amounts to an accusation that Wisconsin’s elections lack integrity, apparently, and can only be safeguarded by partisans.
Look, Amy Loudenbeck has represented portions of the Stateline Area since 2010. For the most part, she has done so ably. She’s hard working, committed and accessible to constituents. She rose through the Republican ranks in the Legislature and often used that power to benefit the community and region. She’s not a bad candidate, for any position.
But partisan creep in this polarized state is not a good thing. Wisconsin doesn’t need more partisan control of elections. There should be less.
Republican. Democrat. Doesn’t matter.
Citizens are better served, and more likely to get free and fair elections, if the partisans are kept as far away from the control levers as possible. That’s because partisans—from gerrymandering to heavy-handed rule-making—can’t resist the temptation to put a thumb on the scale of fairness to seek advantages.