Stay alert, Wisconsin. Partisan advantage is being baked into elections.
Not long ago, Wisconsin’s nonpartisan Government Accountability Board—composed of members who were retired judges—was considered a national model for fairly administering election-related matters.
That form fell from favor in the wake of partisan disputes and divisions during then-Gov. Scott Walker’s time in office. In 2016 the Republican-controlled Legislature replaced the board with today’s current bipartisan Elections Commission. Now, in the wake of the controversial 2020 presidential election, the way Wisconsin administers elections is under fire yet again.
All four Republican candidates for governor would do away with the bipartisan commission and hand authority to the secretary of state. Not just any secretary of state, though. Republicans control the Legislature and could have voted for the change, but there has been no interest in doing so while Democrat Doug La Follette, the incumbent, is in office. Only if he is beaten in November by a Republican candidate, such as longtime local Rep. Amy Loudenbeck. She is running to succeed La Follette, on a platform that includes assuming election oversight.
It’s also increasingly apparent that Republican dissenters are not welcome. Former Republican legislator Dean Knudson, who helped design the current commission and serves on the bipartisan board, found out the hard way.
Recently, Knudson abruptly announced his resignation.
“I cannot be effective in my role representing Republicans on the commission,” Knudson said. “I’ll put my conservative record up against anyone in the state of Wisconsin, and yet, now I’ve been branded a RINO (Republican in Name Only).”
His offense?
He defends how the commission administered the 2020 election. He says the “painful truth is that President Trump lost the election in 2020 … and the loss was not due to election fraud.”
Apparently, that’s a bridge too far.
There’s a pattern here. A governing board of retired judges was unsuitable. Now a bipartisan governing board is unsuitable. A conservative member of that board who defends the integrity of the 2020 election is unsuitable. The next planned step is to hand authority to a single partisan office-holder—but only if the right party wins.
Elections should empower every eligible voter to cast a ballot that is counted, and make the process as simple and easy as possible. Whoever gets the most votes wins.
Oversight should be provided not within a process that is more partisan, but less partisan. Partisans can’t be trusted. That’s why they are called partisans. Republican. Democrat. Doesn’t matter. Give either side the authority and they will abuse it to their advantage. It’s who they are.