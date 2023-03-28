Today clubs provide alternative options to child care while positively impacting the future of our young people!
Wisconsin suffers from a workforce challenge, and afterschool programs offer both short and long-term solutions. Our ability to provide child care options and afterschool programs today, while training the workforce of tomorrow, are key components in getting current and future Wisconsinites back to work.
A typical family with two children can expect to navigate the child care system at a cost of $425 each week, or over $22,000 a year. This proves to be a tremendous struggle for most families in Wisconsin, where our average median household income is $67,000.
We ask parents to choose safety over money, but when the price is over one-third of a paycheck, most are not able to follow through. Unfortunately, as a result, many parents allow children to be unsupervised from 3 — 6 p.m., and that’s when problems occur.
In Wisconsin, 146,008 children are alone and unsupervised after school. For every child in an afterschool program, two more are waiting to get in. There are now 267,601 children in Wisconsin who would be enrolled in an afterschool program if one were available — that’s one out of every three school-age youth.
When child care costs are prohibitive, one parent may elect to stay home with their kids, leaving employers scrambling to hire in this extremely challenging environment and the problem is getting worse. Most full-day child care centers do not have options for hourly afterschool care, making the 3 — 6 p.m. window a critical piece of the child care puzzle. Some Wisconsin counties have lost over 50% of licensed providers during the past decade.
Boys & Girls Clubs offer affordable — and often free — child care to the tens of thousands of families we serve across 199 sites in 74 communities. With more than 75% of the families of school-age children in the workforce, clubs have become a vital partner in assuring the safety of our kids. On any given school day, we have over 22,000 youths attending clubs, allowing each of their parents to remain in the workforce. With over 100,000 youth coming through our doors each year, we serve more youth after school, on weekends, and over the summer than any other organization outside of public schools.
Every parent wants a safe, affordable place to send their kids after school. Our Clubs offer that and much more. When a family enrolls, they get peace of mind knowing their kids are under the guidance of caring, professional staff members. Our youth development experts empower kids and teens to excel in school, become good citizens and lead healthy, productive lives on paths to great futures.
Today, less than one-fourth of American families fit the “traditional” image of one parent at home caring for children full time, while the other parent provides financial support. In fact, 77 percent of mothers with school-age children are employed. In March of 2021, mothers with children under the age of 6 were employed at a rate that was approximately 3% below the rate from two years prior. Clubs allow working women with children to grow and thrive in the workplace.
There is also a greater long-term benefit: Clubs build the workforce for tomorrow. We have programs in place to prepare people for their first job out of high school, trade school or medical school. To help teens acquire the jobs of tomorrow, they need positive mentors and real work experience now. From an early age through high school, Clubs provide exposure to 21st century careers.
Clubs also offer an enormous return on investment. Every $1 spent on afterschool programming saves over $3 by increasing kids’ learning potential, improving kids’ performance, and reducing crime and juvenile delinquency. Studies show every dollar invested in Clubs also returns $9.60 in future earnings and cost-savings to communities.
As the state legislature narrows in on budget priorities, investing in child care providers is a top priority. The Club’s Wisconsin After 3 program helps students do better in school overall by improving their work habits and graduating. Students are engaged in learning experiences that foster leadership, collaboration, and responsibility. It also builds a workforce for tomorrow while keeping kids safe and allowing parents to continue to be the workforce of today. Support our Clubs and our kids!