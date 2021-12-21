Tens of thousands of lives have been touched by this indispensable organization.
In the midst of the constant noise machine that is modern society, the loudest voices suck up the attention.
More important things, though, likely are going on around society’s edges.
Consider, for example, the Stateline Boys & Girls Club. It’s newsworthy right now because last week the group’s longtime home on Moore Street held its final youth programs. Early next year, projected for Jan. 3, the new club at 202 Maple Ave. will begin the transition in outstanding new digs. This state-of-the-art facility was made possible by generous donations from large numbers of local residents, no doubt many of whom at one time or another had benefited directly from services provided by the organization.
It is not an exaggeration to say tens of thousands of young people across the region have been touched in positive ways by the Stateline Boys & Girls Club.
A little history seems in order. Sixty-two years ago the 1851 Moore St. club began serving the community’s male youth as the Beloit Boys Club. A lot of time has passed so it may come as a surprise to younger readers that then-Vice President Richard Nixon was the featured guest at the dedication of the club on Sept. 23, 1960. It’s worth repeating some of the words Nixon spoke that day in Beloit.
“Thank you for helping to keep alive in this community, in this State, in this Nation, this great concept of helping people not because it helps ourselves, but because it’s the right thing to do. This principle joins us together. This principle is one that certainly unites all Americans, regardless of the very small differences—and they are very small—that we may have on the basis of religion or creed or anything else.”
Over the ensuing decades the club has lived that concept, as a safe place where youngsters from all backgrounds could come together to learn crucial lessons that would serve them well later on as adults. On a day-to-day basis that may look like athletics or something else, but what’s really being taught is fair play, teamwork, problem-solving, conflict resolution and more.
The organization has undergone many changes. A second facility was built and opened in South Beloit, also serving the communities of Rockton and Roscoe. For a time a third facility operated along Turtle Creek in the Tiffany-Shopiere area. The most consequential change involved expanding the club from boys-only to also welcome girls.
That was not an easy decision at the time, by the way. Not for discriminatory reasons—single-gender organizations were common in those days—but for whether the agency realistically would be able to accommodate and afford a larger group of kids. It was necessary to trust the community to support the necessary changes in retrofitting existing facilities, expanding programs, adding staff and other accommodations. The trust was well placed. The community stepped up in big ways to make sure girls as well as boys could be served.
And so it has gone ever since. When the organization has asked, the community has responded. That doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because few organizations have built a better—or more deserved—reputation for getting the job done and managing resources efficiently. The clubs in Beloit and South Beloit have performed extraordinarily well.
Helping to shape the values and skills of youth clearly is one of the most critical missions in the community. No organization has worked harder to encourage kids to become responsible adults than the Stateline Boys & Girls Club.
On this transitional occasion, it’s good to remember that work has been going on for generations. A long list of difference-makers has helped tens of thousands of young people acquire the values, character and skill sets they need to succeed. In fact, many of today’s (and tomorrow’s) community leaders can point to their experiences at the club as meaningful stepping stones.
In that sense, as the Moore Street facility gives way to the Maple Avenue site, pride should run deep all across Beloit. This is one of Beloit’s best organizations. One of its most important organizations. Conceived and supported by generations of everyday people who, like Nixon said long ago, did so simply “because it’s the right thing to do.”
If history is a guide, the kids who benefit today from all the club provides, can be counted on to continue to carry on the traditions when they are adults and the club comes calling with future needs. That’s a legacy.