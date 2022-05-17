Major investment will add to Beloit’s appeal for visitors.
“Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts.”
Winston Churchill had that right.
More than a quarter century since the concept of a tribal casino complex for Beloit first surfaced as a possibility, the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs has given the final green light to the project. The BIA has approved placing 33 acres of land into trust on behalf of the Ho-Chunk Nation. The property sits along Interstate 39/90 adjacent to Colley Road on Beloit’s east side, one of the most visible sites in the city. The BIA’s action clears the way for construction.
There’s something almost surreal about reaching this stage in the process. Multiple times along the winding road to this moment, prospects for the complex seemed dim if not dead. The initial partners—the Bad River and St. Croix bands of the Chippewa—tried and failed to move the federal bureaucracy in a positive direction. At least two Wisconsin governors clearly did not want to see a deal land on their desks, apparently dooming the project. It took shifting control of the plan to the Ho-Chunk Nation, and for Gov. Tony Evers to occupy the chair in Madison, for a more favorable landscape to be created.
Giving up at many points along the way would have been easy. For the Ho-Chunk, doubters might have wondered if going forward amounted to throwing good money after bad. A succession of local and regional officials might have worried that spending more time and energy would be a waste of time. As for local residents, there surely were times when it all seemed like magical thinking.
Likewise, over this period of time, the changes in Beloit have been sweeping. When the casino complex plan first surfaced in the 1990s, Beloit was struggling to overcome decades of decay. The idea that an outside group wanted to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to create 1,500 jobs or more in Beloit had the feeling of tossing a life raft to the community. That was always naive.
Then, a highly visible development at the state line would have been an attraction to draw people to Beloit. Not a savior.
Now, it’s the same thing, only in a city landscape that has changed in many positive ways and is arguably better equipped to maximize the benefits from a steady stream of visitors.
Public support for the project has been strong since the beginning, not only at the organic level but also from the endorsement of surrounding governmental units. That steady position has been instrumental in securing federal approval.
Obviously, support has not been universal. The plan had critics in the 1990s and it has critics today. Some of it comes from people who believe gambling is immoral, or that it will attract undesirables to the community. Others worry that a gambling house will taint the city’s reputation and could become a barrier to more traditional economic development.
Those concerns should be respected. Moreover, it’s up to tribal and municipal officials to take all precautions to make sure the complex is operated in a manner that addresses legitimate concerns. Good intentions do not always guarantee good outcomes. Commitment and diligence to the details is essential.
The good news is that the Ho-Chunk Nation and its representatives have proven themselves to be sound partners throughout the long, laborious and expensive process to reach this point. Significantly, the Ho-Chunk Nation is not a novice in this kind of enterprise. The tribe operates multiple facilities in Wisconsin and has a record of doing so not only with success, but as a good partner with host communities. There’s no reason to expect anything different in Beloit.
The timetable for construction has not yet been established, but the BIA’s action represents the clear starting point for the complex to become reality. According to the deal that means not just the casino, but a complex to include a hotel with meeting space, restaurants, entertainment venues, and more amenities. Thousands of construction workers will be needed. And, eventually, more than a thousand jobs are likely at the complex. Additionally, a development of that size can be expected to attract more traveler-friendly businesses near the complex.
Incorporating the Ho-Chunk partners into the Beloit area business mix in a positive way should be among the next steps. Beloit continues to move into the grow-and-prosper lane, a community which more and more is earning the honor of being Wisconsin’s Gateway City. The shiny new complex by the state line can be part of that, a destination landmark.