ROSCOE—One person was injured in a four-vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 251 and McDonald Road in Roscoe Tuesday.
The crash occurred around 5:41 p.m., according to a news release from the Roscoe Police Department. A vehicle was southbound on Highway 251 when it collided with a vehicle at McDonald Road. Two other vehicles subsequently were involved in the crash.
Stephanie Reinecke, 43, of Roscoe was cited for driving under the influence of a drug, driving without insurance, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Alexander K. Stavn, 31, of Janesville, was cited for driving while his license was revoked and operating a vehicle without a required ignition interlock device.