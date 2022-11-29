JANESVILLE—Nominations for the YWCA Rock County Women of Distinction Awards now are being accepted.
The 48th Annual Women of Distinction Awards ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. on May 10 at the Glen Erin Golf Club/Celtic House in Janesville. Nominations must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Or, if you prefer, you can fill out the form directly online at http://bit.ly/3Ov2NPr. Please call 608 752-5445, ext. 206, to obtain a paper copy.
The event recognizes women, young women and businesses or organizations who serve as outstanding role models for others in Rock County. The YWCA presents Women of Distinction Awards and Young Women of Distinction Awards (21 and younger) to women and young women who have shown strong achievement in their work and personal lives, and who have given back to their communities in the spirit of the advancement of other women. Many have been trailblazers in their professions, pathfinders for social justice, or young women on the rise, bringing forth key issues facing Rock County women and girls.
The evening includes cocktails, a seated dinner and a program featuring the work of the YWCA and the Women of Distinction awards presentation.
The event also raises funds for victims of domestic violence and programs that empower women through the YWCA’s Transitions program.
For information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kari Dray, 608-752-5445, Ext. 206, or email kdray@ywcarockco.com.